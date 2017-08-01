Water Alert: Clarkdale implements Demand Reduction Strategy II

CLARKDALE – Effective immediately, The Town of Clarkdale will move into Demand Reduction Strategy II “Water Alert.”

Ellen Yates, Administrative Supervisor for the Utilities Department said Strategy II was implemented due to equipment issues with the Mountain Gate production well.



July 23, the well’s variable frequency drive was damaged during a storm event with severe lightning that resulted in extensive power outages, said Yates.

Strategy II will be in effect until further notice.

In addition to the measures in Drought Strategy I, the following measures are also mandatory under Drought Strategy II:

-Sidewalks, driveways, parking areas, tennis courts, patios, or other similar paved surfaces shall not be washed down with water.

-Water shall not be added to fountains, water features, recreational swimming pools, spas, or wading pools holding more than 100 gallons of water.

-No new landscaping for commercial projects shall be installed.

-Landscaping not installed, which was required by the Town of Clarkdale to meet the Landscaping Requirements of the Clarkdale Town Code or Zoning Code, will not delay a Certificate of Occupancy to be issued, providing its installation is delayed as a result of a suspension of new landscaping permits and a surety is provided that is acceptable to the Community Development Department.

Updates to Resource Status Levels and Demand Reduction Strategies will be posted on the Town’s website: www.clarkdale.az.gov.



Signage is also in place throughout the Town providing notice of the prevailing Demand Reduction Strategy Level. For more information, please contact the Clarkdale Utilities Department at 928-639-2520.