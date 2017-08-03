The Old Town Mission’s Operation Back-to-School Backpack Giveaway is Saturday at the Clemenceau Museum in Cottonwood. Above, Billy Rodriguez and William Woodruff show off some of the 900 backpacks the mission has collected through donations for Saturday’s event and for other community groups. Last year, about 500 to 600 backpacks filled with school supplies were given away to local students, according to the mission. The event has become a mini-festival for local families with children. There will be free hot dogs, popcorn, snow cones, games, activities for kids, non-profits with booths, and a bounce house with a slide. The event is 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and no registration is necessary.