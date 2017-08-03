Like mother, like son

RIMROCK – On the surface, it would appear that Carolyn Kukulski and her son Cody have nothing in common.

Carolyn is the artistic type.

Cody is the methodical one in the family.

Carolyn is the jokester, while Cody is the one to keep mom on task.

Get to know them better, the similarities are more obvious.

Both Carolyn and Cody are left handed, the family’s only southpaws.

“The cat might be left-handed,” says Carolyn, second grade teacher at Beaver Creek School.

Both Carolyn and Cody are also educators, and both found the classroom after exploring other work.

“I went to school to be an artist,” Carolyn says. “It’s impossible to live on an artist’s wages.”

Been 12 years now since Carolyn made her final career switch. Only recently, did Cody follow in his mother’s career path.

Last spring, Cody began working as a paraprofessional at Beaver Creek School. In his mother’s classroom.

“He enjoyed coming in hand helping me,” Carolyn says. “We’d set up my classroom. He has an organized mind. And he’s never afraid of work.”

Cody also has a job at a bicycle shop. But working in the classroom with his mom, he says is “fun.”

“It was something different,” Cody says. “You don’t do the same thing every day.”

A humble man, Cody calls himself “almost professional” as a bicycle racer. Truth is, he finished fourth out of more than 20 who competed in West Virginia in July.

“Perseverance through practice” is how he got to be a competitive bicyclist. And both traits will serve him well in the classroom as he recently decided to go back to school to get a degree in education.

Until he decides which school to attend, Cody will continue helping his mom – and her second graders.

“We’ve got a symbiotic relationship,” Carolyn says. “I’m the one singing, making goofy faces.”

“Outgoing” is how Beaver Creek School Principal Katrina Sacco sees Carolyn Kukulski.

“She’s more flowing, more creative,” Sacco says. “And he’s more reserved. Cody’s got the more scientific brain. They work well together. They complement each other.”

As a long-time educator, what District Superintendent Karin Ward sees in the duo is a mentor relationship.

“He watched her growing up,” Ward says. “For him to embrace this, that teaching is what he may want to do, is exciting.”

