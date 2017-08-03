Obituary: Virginia H. (Hutchins) Bragg

Virginia is survived by her beloved Husband and companion of 34 years John E. Bragg, her son Gary and Stacy Barnes, Grandchildren Mykel, Vinita, Dusty, Destiny, Brody and Brylee and one great grandchild Ryak.

Virginia is also survived by her siblings Mary Wade, Carolyn Breen, Earleen Stiles, Dale Hutchins and Terri Teague.

She was a good, strong and selfless woman and will be missed dearly by family and friends.

Private services will be held August 5th 2017 with family and a few close friends at Camp Verde Christian Church beginning at 11:00 A.M. 621 Howards Road in Camp Verde Arizona.