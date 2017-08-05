Canine compassion

COTTONWOOD – Kobe, a caramel-colored mutt who had been at the shelter for six months, was adopted on Thursday. While he didn’t “show” well in the kennels, out on a leash Kobe did “great.” He was comfortable running up and down on the agility course platform. He’s all tail-wags when he sees people.

Volunteers are making all the difference at the Verde Valley Humane Society when it comes to the dogs’ quality of life during their stay at the shelter. Dogs like Kobe’s adoptability greatly improves by knowing how to walk on a leash and learn basic commands. It also keeps them happy.

A team of about 30 volunteers ensure that dogs are walked and socialized every day. On any given day there may be three to six volunteers. Some spend six hours at a time at the shelter, others come in the early morning for a couple of hours to walk dogs. Every dog is being walked every day. “The shelter couldn’t afford to do that [without the volunteers.]” said Angie Lozano, a board member of the Verde Valley Humane Society. “Often times dogs come in and they don’t know how to walk on a leash. This makes them that much more adoptable.”

Jason Supple, of Ardent Canine Training, dedicates his time as a volunteer to help get dogs leash-trained. He also helps work through issues with problem dogs.

“I’m not even trying to get them through all of the commands, I’m trying to get them get out to families. And if they get the commands too, then that’s great,” Supple said.

Phillipa Atterbury, another volunteer, says that Supple and his wife’s expertise have been a huge help to the humane society.

“We are so blessed to have them,” Atterbury said.

Off-site events have helped the adoption rates as well. “People might not want to make the trip to the society, but seeing them out of the shelter helps adoptions,” stated Karla Horn, a volunteer coordinator with the humane society. Some of the sites include events at Petsense, the Sedona Starbucks, and dog-friendly restaurants.

Improvements have been made to the shelter itself as well, the most recent being improvements to the B Building. John Lacinski met with a local agility yard designer to help create the shelter a yard of its own, which was built in May. Another volunteer’s son painted a mural on the shelter’s B Building.

Peggy Taunton and Sandy Finsterwalder, both of Clarkdale, have been volunteering at the shelter for years. They say the shelter has vastly improved during the time they’ve been here, particularly in the last year.

“These people who are volunteering are very passionate, and very sympathetic to the dogs. These dogs are almost caged up for 24 hours a day so they have to get out,” said Taunton. “Building B was always a hard building because there weren’t enough walkers.”

Having a constant stream of volunteers is helpful, as socializing the dogs can take a lot of time.

“The play time makes such a big difference, because you’ll have a really scared dog come up, so we’ll slowly work with them within the cage. Once they know that they can come out and play, it’s a big difference,” said Finsterwalder.

For those who may not have spare hours to volunteer but would like to contribute, the shelter’s most needed items are pooper-scoopers, 100-foot hoses, spray nozzles and soap dispensers for the ends of the hoses. Pet food is also always needed (Purina dry food for kittens and puppies, 3oz. cans of Fancy Feast, and IAMS proactive cat food in the orange bag.) While the volunteers have been able to walk the dogs every day, there is always room for new volunteers to help.

The Verde Valley Humane Society is located 1520 W. Mingus Ave., in Cottonwood.