Election candidate pro-con statements due by Aug. 11

VERDE VALLEY – With November elections right around the corner, the deadline for the public’s candidate pro-con statements need to be turned in by 5 p.m. August 11.

Anyone in the general public can submit a statement to either the pertaining district’s office or to the Yavapai County Education Service Agency, according to Jenn Nelson, Administrative Assistant II and Education Elections Coordinator

All statement must be facts. Any opinions will be returned and asked to be rewritten. Statements must be no more than 200 words.

Statements must be signed by the author and must include contact information.

Yavapai County Education Service Agency is located at 2970 Centerpointe East Dr., Prescott 86301-8426. Call 928-771-3326 for more information.

-- Bill Helm