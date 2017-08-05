Jerome Film & Music Festival gears up for its 5th year

JEROME – The 5th annual Jerome Film & Music Festival will be taking place Sept. 7 – 10.

New attractions include a Kayak & Craft Beer Adventure along the Verde River and a Home Movie Stroll complete with a wine tasting. On Friday there will be a Haunted Hallway Showcase, which will screen horror films at the Jerome High School’s lower level.

The Saturday Film Fair will have beverage and food tastings along with live music from 11a.m. to 4p.m.

The Moonlit Mystery Cinema Train will be returning from last year for a night session of independent horror film screenings and live bands.

This year’s venue is the basement-level hallway outside the Jerome High School auditorium, chosen for its “creepy vibe.”

The festival “prides itself on offering the most interesting and immersive attendance options each year, showcasing unique productions and providing opportunities to explore the town’s studied history,” a press release stated.

Tickets are available online at www.jeromefilmfestival.com.