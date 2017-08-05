Nation’s Police Department provides Camp Verde school district with resource officer

CAMP VERDE – This year at Camp Verde Unified School District, the unofficial theme is building relationships.

Ask District Superintendent Dr. Dennis Goodwin, and he’ll say that feeding kids and providing a safe place are tops this year at CVUSD.

“Teachers have to understand their kids,” Dr. Goodwin says. “And that takes time.”

Maybe it’s not the job of the school resource officer to provide a hot meal or two each day, but providing a safe place comes with the job for Yavapai-Apache Police Office Caleb Rundlett, the district’s new SRO.

Monday will be Rundlett’s first official day on the job at Camp Verde Unified, where he will spend 40 hours each week. Says Dr. Goodwin, the new SRO has a unique opportunity to build relationships.

“The school resource officer is a role model, security figure, meaning somebody you can feel safe with,” Dr. Goodwin says. “Having an officer in the schools, I like the security aspect. The security of our kids is always important.”

Two months ago, Yavapai-Apache Police Chief Jon Huey chose Rundlett to succeed Dep. Mike Toporek of the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office as the school district’s new SRO.

With experience as a military police officer, as well as on the Clarkdale police force, Rundlett joined YAPD almost two-and-a-half years ago.

“When the [school resource officer] position became available, I submitted a letter of interest,” Rundlett said. “I very much enjoy being a Police Officer because I have the opportunity to help others and serve my community, while also protecting it and holding individuals accountable for their actions.”

Anticipating his new responsibilities as liaison between the police department and the school district, he said recently that he “will like being an SRO because I can work with the kids and represent a positive role model, while hopefully changing any negative perceptions that they might have of law enforcement.”

Rundlett’s responsibilities at Camp Verde schools will be to enforce criminal laws, work with the kids as a trusted adult that they can come to with problems, as well as assist the school district staff with any issues that may arise, all in an effort to provide what he called a “safe and fun learning environment.”

According to Dr. Goodwin, Rundlett may also find himself from time to time in the classroom.

“I think those types of classroom experiences are good for the kids,” Dr. Goodwin said.

-- Follow Bill Helm on Twitter @BillHelm42