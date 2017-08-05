Obituary: Gail Pierce

Gail was born in La Grande, Oregon to Gwendalyn Hall and Roy Hall. She grew up in La Grande, Elgin and Athena, Oregon. She met the love of her life at McEwen High School in Athena, Oregon. They married on August 24, 1957. They had four children with this union. In 1972 they moved to Phoenix, Arizona and raised their family. After the kids were grown, they relocated to Cottonwood in 1990. She went to work for Marcus J. Lawrence in the lab and then later as a PCT. She retired in 1997. Their retirement years were spent in Cascade Locks, Oregon, camp hosting at Wyeth Camp Ground for 10 years. She is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Lowel Pierce, her parents, and five brothers. She is survived by her children Tammy Pierce, Sondra Garner (Elvis), Jack Pierce (Kelly), Kris Crosby (Colin), 15 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and her sister Judy (Chuck) Kliesh from White Salmon, WA. She was a member of Verde Valley Christian Church and loved her church family dearly. She had many lifelong friends. She enjoyed sewing, crafts and traveling. Many fond memories with the motorcycle club. She had many people she considered family; Kelly Stringham, Iva Williams, Everette Smith, Ruth & Allen Sanders, and many more. Arrangements to be made later. Services to be at Verde Valley Christian Church, August 19 at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Northern Arizona Hospice.