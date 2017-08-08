Monsoon-soaked July far from wettest in Verde history

COTTONWOOD – Monsoon season is nearly half-way over, ending Sept. 30.

In the months of June and July, Cottonwood received a total of 1.83 inches of rain, according to the National Weather Service.

July received 1.82 inches of that precipitation. The rainiest day of the monsoon season this year was July 25 with 0.58 inches.

Historically, the wettest June on record was in 1955, with a total of 3.66 inches. The wettest July on record was 1953 with 4.78 inches of precipitation.

1983 holds the NWS record for the wettest monsoon season with 11.39 inches from June 15 through Sept. 30.

There is a similar amount of accumulated precipitation when comparing this year to 1983, according to the National Weather Service. During the monsoon season of 1983, a significant amount of rain fell in the last week and a half that made it record-breaking.

Cottonwood is slightly above normal for rainfall for this point in the season.

The NWS has not received any precipitation data from July for Montezuma’s Castle National Monument, the long-term observer for the Camp Verde area.