New board members named to Camp Verde Senior Center

Camp Verde Senior Center would like to welcome two new board members, Laura Cornelius and Darlene O”Toole. Both Laura and Darlene will bring fresh ideas and new energy to our board. The Camp Verde Senior Center is very lucky to have their help and thank them for their time and commitment to the Senior Center.
