Obituary: Robert L Sheidler 1926-2017

Sheidler, Robert L, 91, passed away on July 30, 2017. Born to Arthur and Hazel Sheidler in Fremont, Ohio on May 13, 1926. Was an Army Veteran.



Bob moved to Phoenix in 1955 with his wife Dorothy and 3 girls. He retired from Mountain Bell with 40 years of service and moved to Camp Verde.



The two of them traveled and continued their active volunteer work with the Telephone Pioneers, Civitans and working with the Blind handling technology with beep baseball and created listening devices for the blind. He worked tirelessly at the Civitan Camp for the disabled.



He assisted in building a new camp for the disabled in Williams, Arizona. He had a wonderful sense of humor that he applied to many situations.



He is preceeded in death by his wife of 65 years, his daughter Pamela and great granddaughter Maddie. He is survived by his two daughters Pat Miller and Becky Johnston, 6 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.



Bob stayed happy, stubborn and loving his full 91 years. He loved Jesus and entered Heaven quietly smiling all the way where he was greeted by the love of his life, Dorothy.



In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Hospice of the Valley. No funeral services will he held.

Information provided by survivors.