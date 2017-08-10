Obituary: Fawn E. Parks

Fawn E. Parks passed away on August 9, 2017.

Visitation with Rosary will be held Friday night, August 11, at Westcott Funeral Home in Cottonwood starting at 6 p.m.

Mass will be held on Saturday morning, August 12 at 10 a.m., at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Cottonwood.

A full obituary will be published soon.

