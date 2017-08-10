Special election called by, held in Mingus Union Nov. 7

A special election has been called by, and will be held in, Mingus Union High School District No. 4 of Yavapai County, on Nov. 7.



The purpose of the election is to permit the qualified electors of the District to vote on authorizing the District to adopt a General Maintenance and Operation Budget that includes an amount of up to 10 percent in excess of the revenue control limit for the 2018/2019 fiscal year and for six subsequent years (subject to certain reductions provided by statute in years six and seven).

The District’s current budget override is by law required to be reduced by one-third in fiscal year 2019/2020 and another one-third in fiscal year 2020/2021.

Because the existing override does not reduce by one-third until fiscal year 2019/2020, the proposed budget will equal the 2018/2019 alternate budget and the District’s secondary tax rate required to fund this difference is estimated to be $-0- per one hundred dollars of net assessed valuation for secondary property tax purposes.



The full budget override amount is estimated to be $675,886 and would be funded by an estimated $0.2492 tax rate per one hundred dollars of net assessed valuation, which is approximately equal to the current tax rate levied for the existing override.

In future years the amount of the increase will be as provided by law.

The election will be a mailed ballot only election.



No polling places will be provided.

Ballots will be mailed to qualified electors residing within the District no earlier than 26 days prior to the election and no later than 15 days before the election.

Ballots must be received or dropped off at one of the designated ballot drop box locations as designated by the County Elections Department and as set forth in the informational pamphlet and/or the ballot no later than 7:00 p.m. on Election Day. The informational pamphlet will be mailed to the homes of qualified electors. If a ballot is lost, spoiled, destroyed or not received by the elector, the elector may receive a replacement ballot at the ballot replacement locations designated by the County Elections Department. The last day to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote in this election is Monday, Oct. 9.

Any qualified elector is eligible for early voting. Early voting materials may be obtained by contacting the Yavapai County Elections Department, 1015 Fair Street, Prescott, AZ 86305; telephone: (928) 771-3250.



For more information about the foregoing, please review A.R.S. § 15-481, or contact the Mingus Union High School District, 1801 East Fir Street, Cottonwood, AZ 86326, telephone: (928) 634-7531.