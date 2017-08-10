Verde Heritage 1970: Rio Verde Trailer Village at Bridgeport

"Although retirees are in the majority of the marked increase in the population of Cottonwood during the past 2 years, an encouraging number are in the productive age group which is lending an effort to promote the area as a revitalized community offering more than an ideal climate and natural beauty."

"In the group are Bill Culver and his wife, Donna, who came here less than 2 years ago from Texas to take over the trailer park at Bridgeport which they had bought from Zeke Taylor. The parents of 2 young children, Melanie, 10, and Scott, 8, the Culvers came from Houston, Texas, where he was in the manned space program for NASA."

"In keeping with their plans for improvement and expansion of the trailer park, which they renamed Rio Verde Trailer Village, the Culver's have developed a number of quarter-acre mobile home view lots on the side of Sugar Loaf Mountain. These lots offer a magnificent, panoramic view of the entire Verde Valley and the majestic mountain ranges that encircle it."

"'Our purpose is to offer our tenants choice view lots with a unique view along with the privacy of personally-owned property,' they said."

"The present tenants are the first to inhabit Sugar Loaf since the year 1400 A.D., Culver said, pointing out that the Sinagua Indians made their homes atop Sugar Loaf from 1100 to 1400 A.D."

"The river frontage at the trailer park also has a 'new look.' With the help of a clever blade operator friend along with a lot of hand labor, the Culvers have spruced up the river frontage which they have made available to campers and fishermen."

"'It was a lot of hard work, but it went with our plan to accommodate the true outdoorsmen-type campers who like the shade of the giant trees and some really good cat-fishing,' they said."

"Arrangements can also be made to plan large picnic parties for such groups as the Civic Club and fraternal organizations, they said."

"The Culvers also are proud of their 'antique pioneer' displays which have been donated by local citizens. These include old wagons, saddles and horse tack, personally presented by the late Frank Gyberg and by Zeke Taylor, and a 1907 one-horse hay baler hook from Dan Godard."

(The Verde Independent Cottonwood;Thursday; August 13, 1970; page 18.)

The 4 parcels of land east of the Verde River with 31.22 acres were obtained by Vortex Healing Park, L.L.C., an organization incorporated on August 18, 2004.