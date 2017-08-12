Obituary: Florence Mae Copper

Florence Mae Copper (July 10, 1930 to July 28, 2017)passed peacefully at home with son Boyd, holding her hands, and daughter K alongside. We were able to tell her how much we loved her, how she will be missed, and to let go and be in the arms of her beloved Perry (our dad).

She is preceded in death by Perry Copper (husband of 60 years), sisters -- Judy, Ruth and Clara. She is survived by sons Boyd (Cottonwood), Brad (Phoenix) and daughter K (Flagstaff), Grandkids Candace and Justin (Phoenix); Sisters -- Helen, Nina, Maryann, Brothers -- Raymond, Paul and George all of Pennsylvania.

She was the third child of 12 children of the late Henry Wilson, and Nina Elizabeth (Gongaware).

Florence’s passions were quilting, sewing, and crocheting. She was a whiz in the kitchen, especially around the holidays baking dozens upon dozens of cookies, and creating the best pies ever to grace a holiday table! In their younger years both she and dad were avid horseback riders. After retiring from riding, they then spent summers traveling and camping in Colorado, Wyoming and Montana.

She will be greatly missed by all that knew her warm and sincere personality. She was a gentle soul who never had a mean word to say about anyone.

A Celebration of Life will be held August 19th at the Cottonwood Rec Center, Mingus Mt, and Verde River rooms from 1 to 4 p.m. Words of reflection of mom will be presented at 2 p.m.

Refreshments will be served and some of mom’s quilts and creations will be on display. Please come help us celebrate the life of this truly wonderful person.

Further ceremonies to be held this October in Pennsylvania; where she and dad’s ashes will be combined and placed on top of their mothers’ graves.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Northern Arizona Hospice or the Cottonwood Humane Society.

