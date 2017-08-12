Obituary: Priscilla M. Wiley

Priscilla M. “Pat” Wiley (nee Jepsen), 90 left this world July 3, 2017 in Cottonwood, Az. She was born March 4, 1927 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

Her parents, George and Bessie (nee Todd) Jepsen, preceded her in death.

Her survivors include her loving husband, Jerome R. “Jerry” Wiley; along with three children: Charlotte Leary, Mark (Kathy) Wiley, and Elizabeth (Jeffrey) Schmitt; five grandchildren: Michelle (Josh) Johnston, Thomas Wiley, Monica Leary, Katarina (Ben Durfee) Schmitt and Thaddeus Schmitt; cousin, Patricia Carlgren and cherished friends.

High school sweethearts, Pat and Jerry were married August 10, 1946 in St. Paul and cherished their 71 years together. While raising their family, they lived all over the U.S., settling in the Plainfield, Illinois area in 1965.



She received an Associates Degree in Library Science from Joliet Junior College and then worked for the Burr Oak Library System. Upon retirement in 1985, Pat and Jerry moved to Clarkdale, Arizona where she managed the Clarkdale Public Library as a volunteer.

Pat had a wonderful sense of humor, quick wit and an independent spirit. She enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, as well as reading, crossword puzzles and genealogy. Her greatest love was travelling with her husband on their many trips to Europe and other parts of the world.

A Celebration of Life will be held in Naperville, Illinois on September 30. Please send memorials to: Priscilla Wiley Library Fund, Yavapai College Foundation, 1100 E. Sheldon St. Prescott, AZ 86301

