What's Happening: August 13, 2017

Spaghetti dinner for Mingus Union football team

Vinnie’s Pizzeria will do all the cooking – featuring Vinnie’s famous meatballs – as a spaghetti dinner fundraiser for the Mingus Union High School football team, Tuesday, Aug. 15, 5:30-8 p.m., at the Mingus Union High School Cafeteria, 1801 E Fir St., Cottonwood.

Vinnie graciously donates this food – he hand makes 1000 meatballs -- and last year the team made over $2000 profit! For more information, contact Stephanie Bloniarz @ 928-274-1533 stephbloniarz@live.com.

Senator Katie Hobbs to address Democrats of the Red Rocks

State Senator Katie Hobbs will be the guest speaker at the Democrats of the Red Rocks (DORR) breakfast meeting on Thursday, August 17, at 8AM at the Olde Sedona Family Restaurant. Sen. Hobbs will discuss recent state legislation, her role as Senate Minority Leader, and her candidacy for Arizona’s Secretary of State.



Senator Hobbs has served in the Arizona legislature since 2011. In addition to being the Senate Minority Leader, she serves on the Government and Environment, Health and Human Services, Natural Resources and Rural Affairs, and Elections Committees. Prior to being elected to the Senate, she served one term in the AZ House of Representatives.

Senator Hobbs is from Phoenix, and has a Bachelor of Social Work from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Social Work from Arizona State University. She has been a professional social worker since 1992. Prior to being elected to the legislature, she worked in the areas of domestic violence, behavioral health, and homelessness. She has served on several commissions with the City of Phoenix and Maricopa County, including the Phoenix Women’s Commission, the Phoenix Human Services Commission, and as Chair of the Maricopa County Merit System Commission. She is also involved with the Arizona Chapter of the National Association of Social Workers, and is adjunct faculty in the Social and Behavioral Sciences department at Paradise Valley Community College.

Senator Hobbs announced in March her candidacy for AZ Secretary of State, becoming the first high profile candidate to challenge the incumbent Secretary. The Secretary of State is the next in line to succeed the Governor, should a vacancy occur. That line of succession has led to recent secretaries of state ascending to the state’s top post.



DORR is presenting the program as part of its critical issues breakfast series held on the third Thursday of the month. The organization presents a different issue at each. All breakfasts are open to the public. There is a $12 fee to cover the cost of breakfast.

Shri Blues Band is scheduled to perform at next Clarkdale Concert in the Park

Saturday, August 26, Clarkdale Community Services is proud to present Shri Blues Band. They will perform 7-9 p.m. at the Clarkdale Town Park gazebo. This concert is FREE to the public.

Prescott-based Shri Blues Band has been playing clubs, festivals and concerts in Europe every summer for nearly two decades. Shri Blues Band’s stellar lineup features vocalist Kate Parker, guitarist/violinist/vocalist Doug Fulker, guitarist Ricky Henderson, organist Steve Ball, bassist Tina Zuccarello and drummer/vocalist Zac Parker. Founding Shri lyricist & vocalist Lee Lozowick and long-time Shri guitarist Franck Giambelluco both passed away in recent years, yet as they wanted it and in the spirit of the blues, the band continues to rock on! The Shri Blues Band takes the influences of blues, rock, soul and world music and creates a sound that respects the tradition of the blues but also pushes its contemporary bounds. The band’s stage show is filled with an entertaining and danceable mix of traditional blues, blues rock and gypsy blues including a variety of original songs that showcase the talents of all of the band members. Over the years, the Shri Blues Band has played some of the most prestigious festivals in Europe with blues and jazz dignitaries such as Taj Mahal, James Brown, Marva White and the New Orleans Spiritualettes to name just a few. Visit their website: www.shriblues.com.

The park is located in the center of the town’s historic district on Main Street, between 10th and 11th Street. There is a 50/50 raffle which all proceeds benefit the Concerts in the Park. Remember to bring your own seating and that alcohol is not permitted in the park.

Vending spaces are available and can be arranged by contacting Community Services at (928) 639-2460. For more information please visit: http://www.clarkdale.az.gov/concerts_in_the_park.htm or contact Clarkdale Community Services at (928)639-2460; email: community.services@clarkdale.az.gov. For up to the minute updates on the status of scheduled concerts visit the Clarkdale Parks & Recreation/Clark Memorial Library Facebook page or call the Concert Hotline: (928)639-2492.

Environmental action discussion at library

The Sedona-Verde Valley United’s Environmental Action Team is presenting on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. in Library Meeting Room A at the Cottonwood Public Library. The intention of this presentation is to inform on various pressing topics that put humanity and all living things at high risk. Politics and other factors that are part of the bigger picture will be discussed. We ask, “what is happening, what we can do to solve these problems, and discuss some actions that can help make a difference.” This discussion is free and open to the public. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Michelle Peterson performs at Thanks a Latte on Aug. 17

Michelle Peterson, a classic rock, blues, and country singer, will take the stage at Thanks a Latte in Camp Verde on Thursday, August 17.

Bringing her innovative song arrangements to songs you know and love, Michelle Peterson presents a beautiful performance. From 7-8:30 p.m., she will sing her own songs as well as classic rock, blues, and country songs.

As part of their well known Third Thursday Concert series, Thanks a Latte hired Ms. Peterson to bring her brand of beautiful music to their cozy coffee shop.

When: Thursday, August 17, 2017, 5-7 PM Dinner; 7-8:30 PM Musical performance

What: Musical performance by Michelle Peterson, song writer & singer of classic rock, blues and country

Where: Thanks a Latte, 348 South Main St., Camp Verde

Get a ‘Handel’ on Christmas early this year

The Verde Valley Voices are beginning rehearsals for the 2017 Holiday concert. “Our selections are new. There’s a lot of variety and fun for all,” says Joy Simons, the choir director. “We’re singing things everyone knows, but may not have heard people sing before; like dances from the Nutcracker and portions of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 overture! Traditional classics are mixed with surprises. We’re going to have a good time!”

This year also brings Handel’s Messiah into the program. “We’re not performing the whole work, but several major choruses and solos. It’s so familiar to most people, but so timeless.”

“I am so excited about this program,” Trish Wood is the Voices president. “You can’t sing this music without a smile on your face. From funny to serious, it’s all a joy.”

Rehearsals begin Tuesday, September 5, in the balcony of Immaculate Conception church at 6:30 p.m. Registration opens at 5:30 p.m. “We’re so grateful to the church for letting us practice there,” says Joy. “It’s the perfect size for a big choir like this.”

The “sneak preview” rehearsal will be Tuesday, August 29 at the same time and place. Registration will also be available at this extra rehearsal. There is a $45 registration fee (scholarships are available). All music and support materials will be provided.

The choir is a non-audition group, open to everyone who just wants to sing. So if you love to sing (even if it’s only in the shower!) come sing with us! We’ve got your music and a good time. First official rehearsal is Tuesday, September 5 at 6:30 in the balcony of Immaculate Conception church on 89A.

EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists host 2017 Fall Art Show

The EL Valle Artists Association and Pine Shadows Artists are proud to host and invite you to attend their 2017 Fall Art Show on September 15, 16 and 17. Friday, Noon till 6 p.m., Saturday, 9 a.m. till 6 p.m., and Sunday 9 a.m. till 4 p.m. The event will take place at the Pine Shadows Club House, 2050 W. State Route 89A, Cottonwood, AZ.

EL Valle Artists Association, (EVAA) has served the Verde Valley as an artist organization since 1972, and earned the status of a non-profit organization in 2001. For 45 years the organization has provided volunteers, supplies and financial support to the community-based area outreach programs, serving children and older adults.

Artists, as well as art lovers, are warmly invited to join meetings, demonstrations and art events. More information on becoming a member and learning of future events can be found at elvalleartists.org. For more information, please call (928) 634-0076.

Register now for Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament

It’s time to register your team for the Eddie Passov Memorial Golf Tournament to be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, at the Sedona Golf Resort.

Eddie Passov was a beloved member of the Sedona community for over 20 years and a member of the Rotary Club of Sedona. He died unexpectedly last November at age 77. Eddie was both an avid golfer and a true humanitarian! When he wasn’t playing golf or performing his role as a starter at Sedona Golf Resort, he was busy devoting his incredible energy to helping others.

His family recently established Eddie’s Promise as a way to keep Eddie’s commitments to the causes so dear to him. This inaugural fundraiser will benefit the children of the Verde Valley through books from Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Through his role in Rotary, Eddie was introduced to the Dolly Parton Imagination Library book program. The Rotary Clubs of Sedona, Sedona Red Rocks and the Verde Valley are leading a charge to raise the funds to send FREE books to every preschool child who lives in the Verde Valley communities.

The tournament will have a shotgun start at 7:30 a.m. Warm up, registration, mulligan, raffle tickets, and silent auction begins 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. Individuals and teams can compete for Closest to the Pin and in Long Drive contests. From 12:30 to 2:15 p.m. participants will enjoy lunch, awards presentation, 50/50 raffle, silent auction and Ice Cream Social. Silent auction prizes include titleist golf bags and balls, rounds of golf with GOLF Magazine’s Travelin’ Joe and course architect Ken Kavanaugh, and much more.

Cost of the tournament is $125 for individuals and $500 per team. Sponsorships are still available: $250 Hole Sponsor; $1,000 Tee Sponsor; and $3,500 Presenting Sponsor. For more information and to register go to: www.sedonarotary.org. Registration forms need to be received by Aug. 18.

Pop-up food pantry coming to local retirement center

Manzanita Outreach, a local non-profit organization, plans to bring its Pop-Up Pantry Program to Verde Valley Manor residents starting in September.

The eight units of the Verde Village, surrounding and adjacent to Cottonwood, have the largest population of any community in the Verde Valley and more than 2,000 of its residents live in poverty. Additionally, the Verde Villages are among Arizona’s many food deserts where a significant number of people are low-income; don’t have ready access to healthy food; and may have limited or no access to a vehicle.

The Verde Valley Manor is a non-profit corporation located amidst the Verde Villages. Established in 1976, the Manor is central Arizona’s first federally funded housing development and most Manor residents meet the three criteria listed above. The Manor’s mission is to develop and operate affordable rental housing for program-eligible tenants and provide and promote services to assist in maintaining independent living.

Manzanita Outreach recently became a partner agency of St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance in Phoenix. Through this collaboration, Pop-Up Pantries will provide perishable and non-perishable food items to those in need in targeted areas within the Verde Valley.

“Basically, we pop up tables and/or tents, fill them with food and feed the hungry!” said Mike Newcomb, Executive Director of Manzanita Outreach.

The process begins with Manzanita Outreach identifying an area in which a significant number of people are food insecure and/or struggle to get food from another emergency food provider. Manzanita Outreach secures a location and spreads the word in the community. On the day of the event, St. Mary’s Food Bank Alliance delivers the food to the location and Manzanita Outreach’s volunteers facilitate the food distribution process.

Newcomb continued, “We are blessed with several emergency food providers in the Verde Valley and they all do great work. Unfortunately, when you look at the Verde Valley as a whole, there are gaps in the total supply of emergency food and many of our residents are missed or forgotten. Filling those gaps is the focus of our organization.”

According to Newcomb, one glaring gap is that the Verde Villages do not have a food bank or pantry. As a result, Manzanita Outreach plans to hold two pop-up pantry food distributions a month. The first one will be specifically for the approximately 250 Verde Valley Manor residents starting in September. The second one will start in November and will be open to the general public. Date and location information will be coming soon.

If you are interested in volunteering at one of the food pantries, go to ManzanitaOutreach.org or send an email to info@ManzanitaOutreach.org.

Kids Against Hunger meal-packing event returns Oct. 21

Manzanita Outreach is a local non-profit focused on delivering hope to those who need it most … locally and abroad.



In 2011, the organization became Arizona’s only Kids Against Hunger satellite. Since that time, generous support from the residents, businesses and organizations of Verde Valley has produced tremendous results. Over 1.5 million nutritious meals have been packaged and delivered so far. The meals have been distributed to emergency food providers within Yavapai County and to orphanages in Haiti.

Manzanita Outreach’s Co-Founder Karen Freeman said, “We will host our fourth annual Kids Against Hunger packing event on Saturday, October 21st at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds. We hope to exceed last year’s success and that it will be a record day for our organization.”

Utilizing the support of over 800 volunteers of all ages, assembly lines will be formed and the nutritious meals will be prepared for shipment. Kids Against Hunger’s meals have been formulated by food scientists to provide a rich source of easily digestible protein, carbohydrates, and vitamins needed by children suffering from malnutrition. The meals offer all nine of the essential amino acids required for complete nutrition – something that can’t be said about other typical food relief sources such as rice or beans alone.



“The volunteers at our packing events are making a real impact on the lives of others,” said Executive Director Mike Newcomb. “In just two hours, a volunteer will help provide a hungry child with a life-sustaining meal every day for an entire year. It’s a ‘hands-on’ opportunity for people to be a part of something bigger than themselves and to potentially satisfy the hunger we all have within to make a difference!”

To volunteer for the event, register at www.ManzanitaOutreach.org.



Sponsorships and donations are needed to help pay for the food, packaging materials and shipping costs. Contributions are accepted online at www.ManzanitaOutrearch.org or by mailing a check to: Manzanita Outreach, P.O. Box 371, Cottonwood, AZ 86326.

Manzanita Outreach is a qualified organization for the AZ Tax Credit.

Report Card on Arizona Legislature

The August Voter Education Program of the League of Women Voters Greater Verde Valley will be a “Legislative Report Card Panel” consisting of leaders from The Sierra Club, The Arizona School Boards Association, Arizona Advocacy Network, and Children’s Action Alliance. Each organization publishes a Report Card on how our Arizona Legislators voted in their 53rd Session on issues related to the Environment, Education, Voters’ Rights and Children respectively. The panel will also address what to watch for in the 54th session which begins in January 2018.

The program will take place on Monday, August 21, 12:30-2PM at Yavapai College, 4215 Arts Village Dr., in Sedona. The program is a partnership with the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute and is free and open to the public.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the local League, “The report cards show how all Arizona legislators voted on bills in these 4 areas . With all Arizona state senators and house representatives up for election in 2018, this is a great way for voters to determine which issues they care about, find out how our representatives voted, and maybe decide who they want to see remain in office and who they want replaced. The goal of the League is informed voters.”

For more information about League of Women Voters programs, contact Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.