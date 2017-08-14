The Sedona International Film Festival will present a special cinema event, “Queen Rock Montreal,” coming to the Mary D. Fisher Theatre for one show only on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Often described as one of Queen’s all-time best performances the concert was recorded live at Montreal’s Forum in November 1981. It was the first time a band had filmed an entire show in full cinema format 35mm and the original footage has been re-mastered in digital Ultra HD with superb surround sound to create the best ever cinema event experience for Queen fans worldwide.

Showcasing a theatrical and brilliantly entertaining performance in its full pixel-sharp glory, the concert features many of their favorite hits including We Will Rock You, Killer Queen, Under Pressure, Crazy Little Thing Called Love, We Are The Champions, Another One Bites The Dust and Bohemian Rhapsody.

The follow-up to the award-winning Hungarian Rhapsody concert film, Queen Rock Montreal is the ultimate big screen music event.

Throughout the band’s 40 year career, Queen has set precedents within rock music that will never be equaled. With over 170 million global album sales, 18 Number One Albums, 10 Number One DVDs, 700 concerts performed in every corner of the world including their historic appearance at Live Aid, the Queen story is one of the most remarkable in pop history.



The band continues to hold the record for having the UK’s biggest selling album of all time with Greatest Hits.



Their single Bohemian Rhapsody is year on year voted the best single of all time.

“Queen Rock Montreal” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre on Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15, or $12.50 for Film Festival members. Tickets are available in advance at the Sedona International Film Festival office or by calling 928-282-1177 or online at www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.

Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona.