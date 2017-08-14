Full musical menu at Vino Di Sedona

Hear all of your favorite classic rock tunes and some newer hits too performed by August West at Vino Di Sedona on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 7-10 p.m., playing favorite songs by The Beatles, The Stones, Van Morrison, America, Simon and Garfunkel, Tom Petty and many more. You can find August at Vino Di Sedona every third Wednesday of every month.

thursday night come listen to amazing, upbeat music by guitarist/singer Tim Young. Before moving to Sedona, Tim had a 30-year music career in New York City where he performed hundreds of shows and released three CD’s. He was raised in the heyday of AM Top 40 radio and the Folk music boom, his inspirations are everyone from Bob Dylan, Joan Baez and Arlo Guthrie to The Beatles, Sex Pistols, Ramones, Cars and Nirvana.Tim’s set is August 17, 7-10 p.m.

Friday night, August 18, brings one man band Rick Cucuzza from Prescott. Born in the early 50’s and raised in southern California, Rick grew up at a wonderful time in the history of the area and in music. He began playing bass at 15, but he soon switched to guitar finding it to be a more expressive instrument. He has owned and operated his ever-growing recording studio since 1972. In 1980 he found the instrument of his dreams, the Chapman Stick. He literally gave up guitar to woodshed this new technique of playing music.

Saturday August 19 brings a double dose of music starting with international singer-songwriter Darius Lux, 3:30-6 p.m. Darius is an award-winning artist who specializes in classic, uplifting pop with soulful vocals. Lux plays classic covers from Van Morrison to John Mayer.

Stay for Saturday Night entertainment on August 19 by The Rice Brothers, 7-10 p.m. The Rice Brothers hail from the east coast of the United States. They both traveled two totally different roads only to wind up together here in Arizona. The brother’s repertoire is extensive spanning many decades of many genres of music.

It’s Sunday-Funday with music by Rick Busbea at Vino Di Sedona August 20, 6-9 p.m. Rick puts on a high-energy show playing a lot of familiar tunes by the likes of Kenny Chesney, Jimmy Buffett and Jim Croce. After re-locating to Sedona from Los Angeles just two and a half years ago, Rick is becoming one of Sedona’s favorite musicians. If you are not at Vino Di Sedona on Sunday nights, you are missing out!

Music Monday on August 21 features lifelong musician, Sutton James Papanikolas, 6-9 p.m. He has recently embarked on his first official solo endeavor. The San Diego Music Award-nominated singer/songwriter recently relocated from the sunny beaches of San Diego to the eclectic and scenic mountain town of Flagstaff, Arizona.

Sedona’s best Open Mic night, hosted by Dan Rice is every Tuesday, 6-10 PM, at Vino Di Sedona. Each musician is allotted an amount of time, or number of songs, and every week brings a variety of new talent along with regulars like KB Bren, Jim French, Rick Busbea, Randy J, Walt Young, Lisa Hart, Vickie Moyer, and Dave Rice who frequently play at Open Mic.

Vino Di Sedona Fine Wine and Craft Beer, is located at 2575 W SR 89A in West Sedona. For more information or to see the full calendar of events, visit www.VinoDiSedona.com. 928-554-4682