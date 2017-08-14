The Indie Bestseller List
American Booksellers Assn.
HARDCOVER FICTION
A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles
Camino Island, John Grisham
The Late Show, Michael Connelly
Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perrotta
House of Spies, Daniel Silva
The Lying Game, Ruth Ware
The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy
Into the Water, Paula Hawkins
The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead
Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz
HARDCOVER NONFICTION
Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson
Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken
Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance
The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson
Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris
Devil’s Bargain, Joshua Green
You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie
Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven
Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann
The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben
TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION
All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr
The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware
The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood
Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly
Commonwealth, Ann Patchett
Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty
Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur
The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena
A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman
Ready Player One, Ernest Cline
TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION
The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls
You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero
On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor
On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder
Dunkirk, Joshua Levine
Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger
Originals, Adam Grant
The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman
The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman
Evicted, Matthew Desmond
MASS MARKET
The Gunslinger, Stephen King
The Whistler, John Grisham
A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin
1984, George Orwell
Night School, Lee Child
American Gods, Neil Gaiman
Order to Kill, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills
No Man’s Land, David Baldacci
The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson
The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty
EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS
Wonder, R.J. Palacio
The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill
A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle
Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)
Minecraft: The Island, Max Brooks
Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier
Sisters, Raina Telgemeier
Drama, Raina Telgemeier
Refugee, Alan Gratz
Smile, Raina Telgemeier
YOUNG ADULT
Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon
13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher
The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas
Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys
The Book Thief, Markus Zusak
The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon
Once and for All, Sarah Dessen
The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie
One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus
The Giver, Lois Lowry
CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED
She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)
Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)
Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)
The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle
Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt
Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford
Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak
Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann
Not Quite Narwhal, Jessie Sima