The Indie Bestseller List: August 16, 2017.

Originally Published: August 14, 2017 2:03 p.m.
The Indie Bestseller List

American Booksellers Assn.

HARDCOVER FICTION

  1. A Gentleman in Moscow, Amor Towles

  2. Camino Island, John Grisham

  3. The Late Show, Michael Connelly

  4. Mrs. Fletcher, Tom Perrotta

  5. House of Spies, Daniel Silva

  6. The Lying Game, Ruth Ware

  7. The Ministry of Utmost Happiness, Arundhati Roy

  8. Into the Water, Paula Hawkins

  9. The Underground Railroad, Colson Whitehead

  10. Magpie Murders, Anthony Horowitz

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

  1. Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, Neil deGrasse Tyson

  2. Al Franken, Giant of the Senate, Al Franken

  3. Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance

  4. The Subtle Art of Not Giving A F*ck, Mark Manson

  5. Theft by Finding: Diaries (1977-2002), David Sedaris

  6. Devil’s Bargain, Joshua Green

  7. You Don’t Have to Say You Love Me, Sherman Alexie

  8. Make Your Bed, William H. McRaven

  9. Killers of the Flower Moon, David Grann

  10. The Hidden Life of Trees, Peter Wohlleben

TRADE PAPERBACK FICTION

  1. All the Light We Cannot See, Anthony Doerr

  2. The Woman in Cabin 10, Ruth Ware

  3. The Handmaid’s Tale, Margaret Atwood

  4. Lilac Girls, Martha Hall Kelly

  5. Commonwealth, Ann Patchett

  6. Truly Madly Guilty, Liane Moriarty

  7. Milk and Honey, Rupi Kaur

  8. The Couple Next Door, Shari Lapena

  9. A Man Called Ove, Fredrik Backman

  10. Ready Player One, Ernest Cline

TRADE PAPERBACK NONFICTION

  1. The Glass Castle, Jeannette Walls

  2. You Are a Badass, Jen Sincero

  3. On Trails: An Exploration, Robert Moor

  4. On Tyranny, Timothy Snyder

  5. Dunkirk, Joshua Levine

  6. Invisible Influence, Jonah Berger

  7. Originals, Adam Grant

  8. The Zookeeper’s Wife, Diane Ackerman

  9. The Genius of Birds, Jennifer Ackerman

  10. Evicted, Matthew Desmond

MASS MARKET

  1. The Gunslinger, Stephen King

  2. The Whistler, John Grisham

  3. A Game of Thrones, George R.R. Martin

  4. 1984, George Orwell

  5. Night School, Lee Child

  6. American Gods, Neil Gaiman

  7. Order to Kill, Vince Flynn, Kyle Mills

  8. No Man’s Land, David Baldacci

  9. The Moores Are Missing, James Patterson

  10. The Husband’s Secret, Liane Moriarty

EARLY & MIDDLE GRADE READERS

  1. Wonder, R.J. Palacio

  2. The Girl Who Drank the Moon, Kelly Barnhill

  3. A Wrinkle in Time, Madeleine L’Engle

  4. Real Friends, Shannon Hale, LeUyen Pham (Illus.)

  5. Minecraft: The Island, Max Brooks

  6. Ghosts, Raina Telgemeier

  7. Sisters, Raina Telgemeier

  8. Drama, Raina Telgemeier

  9. Refugee, Alan Gratz

  10. Smile, Raina Telgemeier

YOUNG ADULT

  1. Everything, Everything, Nicola Yoon

  2. 13 Reasons Why, Jay Asher

  3. The Hate U Give, Angie Thomas

  4. Salt to the Sea, Ruta Sepetys

  5. The Book Thief, Markus Zusak

  6. The Sun Is Also a Star, Nicola Yoon

  7. Once and for All, Sarah Dessen

  8. The Absolutely True Diary of a Part-Time Indian, Sherman Alexie

  9. One of Us Is Lying, Karen M. McManus

  10. The Giver, Lois Lowry

CHILDREN’S ILLUSTRATED

  1. She Persisted: 13 American Women Who Changed the World, Chelsea Clinton, Alexandra Boiger (Illus.)

  2. Goodnight Moon, Margaret Wise Brown, Clement Hurd (Illus.)

  3. Dragons Love Tacos 2: The Sequel, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  4. Dragons Love Tacos, Adam Rubin, Daniel Salmieri (Illus.)

  5. The Very Hungry Caterpillar, Eric Carle

  6. Pat the Bunny, Dorothy Kunhardt

  7. Where’s Waldo? 30th Anniversary Edition, Martin Handford

  8. Where the Wild Things Are, Maurice Sendak

  9. Good Night, Gorilla, Peggy Rathmann

  10. Not Quite Narwhal, Jessie Sima