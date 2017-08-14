Kudos logo

New Movies: August 16, 2017

Lionsgate ‘The Hitman’s Bodyguard’ stars Ryan Reynolds, Gary Oldman and Samuel L. Jackson.

Originally Published: August 14, 2017 2:07 p.m.
The Hitman’s Bodyguard

Lionsgate

Director: Patrick Hughes

Writer: Tom O’Connor

Producers: Mark Gill, et al.

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Gary Oldman, Samuel L. Jackson, Elodie Yung, et. al.

The world’s top bodyguard gets a new client, a hit man who must testify at the International Court of Justice. They must put their differences aside and work together to make it to the trial on time.

Rated R for strong violence and language throughout.

Patti Cake$

Fox Searchlight Pictures

Director: Geremy Jasper

Writer: Geremy Jasper

Producers: Noah Stahl, et al.

Cast: Danielle Macdonald, Bridget Everett, Siddharth Dhananjay, Cathy Moriarty, Mackenzie Grace Castle, McCaul Lombardi, Faith Logan, Dylan Blue, et. al.

PATTI CAKE$ is centered on aspiring rapper Patricia Dombrowski, a.k.a. Killa P, a.k.a. Patti Cake$, who is fighting an unlikely quest for glory in her downtrodden hometown in New Jersey.

Rated R for language throughout, crude sexual references, some drug use and a brief nude image.