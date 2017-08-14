New Music: August 16, 2017

Ray Wylie Hubbard – ... As Fast As I Can

Bordello Records

Whether or not you subscribe to the adage that the devil always has the best music, you can take it on faith that anytime he pops up from a cameo in a Ray Wylie Hubbard song, the results are gonna be pretty entertaining.

Tracks include: God Looked Around, Dead Thumb King, Spider, Snaker and Little Sun, Lucifer and the Fallen Angels, In Times of Cold.

Grizzly Bear – Painted Ruins

RCA

Grizzly Bear releases their highly anticipated fifth full-length album “Painted Ruins” following up their 2012 commercial breakthrough “Shields.”

The band spent the better part of two years writing and recording the eleven new compositions featured on “Painted Ruins” with the entire album produced by Grizzly Bear’s own, Chris Taylor.

Tracks include: Wasted Acres, Mourning Sound, Four Cypresses, Three Rings, Losing All Sense, Aquarian, Cut-out, Glass Hillside, Neighbors, Systole, Sky Took Hold.

Rainer Maria – S/T

Polyvinyl Records

Frequently hailed as a pioneering band in the Midwestern DIY scene, Rainer Maria got back together in 2015 after a decade-long hiatus and has been playing shows ever since. Inevitably, the next step in the reunion was to produce new music and at that the group has achieved what so many bands are unable to do -- rekindling the magic of their previous releases in a way that will both re-ignite the passion of longtime fans and endear the group to a new generation of listeners poised to discover them.

Tracks include: Broke Open Love, Suicides and Lazy Eyes, Lower Worlds, Forest Mattress, Blackbird, Possession, Ornaments of Empty, Communicator.

Steve Wilson – To The Bone

Caroline International

Steven Wilson will release To The Bone his expansive, brilliant fifth album, via Caroline International. It is the follow up to 2015’s Hand. Cannot. Erase. (one of Rolling Stone’s best albums of 2015).

A gloriously dynamic modernist pop record as imagined by the UK s biggest underground artist, To The Bone is Steven Wilson’s hat-tip to the hugely ambitious progressive pop records of his youth (think Peter Gabriel’s So, Talk Talk’s Colour of Spring, Tears for Fears Seeds of Love).

Tracks include: To The Bone, Nowhere Now, Pariah, The Same Asylum As Before, Refuge, Permanating, People Who Eat Darkness, Song Of Unborn.