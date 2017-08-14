New ownership for Lanning, Turquoise Tortoise galleries

It is with great satisfaction that Sedona’s Grand Dame of Art, Peggy Lanning, founder of Lanning Gallery and Turquoise Tortoise Gallery in the heart of the Gallery District, announces her retirement, at the age of 84, and the sale of both galleries to an exciting art-loving couple, Thomas and Jennifer Bryant Nagel, currently of Flagstaff.

The entire staff of both galleries is staying on, led by Executive Director Isabelle Cozart.

Ms. Lanning’s Lifetime Achievement Award, presented to her by the mayor of Sedona just two months ago, was a fitting and well-timed acknowledgment of the prestige her galleries hold and their importance to the Sedona art scene. This is the strong foundation on which the Nagels will now build as they move forward with exciting plans for the 31-year-old Lanning Gallery and 46-year-old Turquoise Tortoise Gallery.

“We are taking ownership of the galleries with an enormous amount of respect for, and deference to, the legacy that Peggy has established,” notes Jennifer Nagel.

The Nagels look forward to establishing a strong relationship with the Sedona community and to follow Lanning’s strong example by developing their own vital roles in the arts community.

They plan to be active in the Sedona Gallery Association and to develop Hozho, where the galleries are located, as a significant stop for any art collector, whether visiting or local.

Thomas Nagel, with passions in photography and sculpture, received Bachelor Degrees in both Advertising and Photography from Northern Arizona University (NAU) as well as an Associate Degree in Computer Sciences.

He has strong professional strengths in operations management which will be vital in updating the galleries’ infrastructure and streamlining efficiencies with an eye toward increased social media, national and international presences.

Dr. Jennifer Bryant Nagel received her MFA from Notre Dame and holds a PhD in English Literature. She is just beginning a one-year post as a lecturer at NAU offering four courses each semester in subjects that include Women’s Literature and Theory as well as American Gothic Fiction.

From a family of art collectors and being an educator, Jennifer strongly believes that “art is that thing that makes us human.” She and Thomas look forward to raising their 21-month-old daughter, Evie, with that same orientation to life, to surrounding her with the galleries’ art and teaching her, by example that you really can get up each day and do something you love.

Both Thomas and Jennifer Bryant Nagel and the entire staff of both Lanning Gallery and Turquoise Tortoise Gallery are thrilled to be working together and are all looking forward to the exciting months and years ahead in the heart of Sedona’s Gallery District.