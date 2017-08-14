Rick Cyge to perform in Sedona, Cottonwood

Thursday, August 17 as well as Sunday, August 20 and Tuesday, August 22,, Cyge returns to The Golden Goose American Grill in West Sedona for his ongoing weekly dinner performances from 5:30 p.m. until 8:30 p.m.

Several mornings this week, Cyge’s duo, Meadowlark, with flutist, Lynn Trombetta performs for creekside brunch at Briar Patch Inn on Oak Creek. Reservations are required for the brunch and subject to availability on Thursday, August 17, Friday, August 18, Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20, 2017, 8:15 – 10:15 a.m.

For a relaxing afternoon of wine and music, Cyge shares his magic at Fire Mountain Tasting Room in Cottonwood from 4 until 7 p.m. Saturday, August 19.

The solo performances showcase Cyge’s masterful fingerstyle guitar playing and seamlessly layered arrangements of music from greats like the Beatles, Simon & Garfunkel, Billy Joel, Sting, Norah Jones, James Taylor, The Hollies, Crosby, Stills & Nash and The Eagles.

Cyge’s exciting offering encompasses Baby Boomer Classics, folk, pop, blues and a little Motown for fun. Original pieces composed by Cyge, including “Blue Sedona” and a nearly endless selection of Beatles tunes round out the musical menu. Sit back and enjoy!

“Rick Cyge is a hell of a guitar player! His guitar arrangements are pure ear candy – tasty, interesting and accessible.” - Ed Hannifin, MA.

Cyge’s newest release, “GUITARtistry 2” and his debut solo recording, “GUITARtistry: The Fingerstyle Guitar Music of Rick Cyge,” will be available for purchase during the performances. Hear sound clips at www.rickcyge.com .

For Cyge’s morning brunch performances with Meadowlark, the Briar Patch Inn is located in Oak Creek Canyon at 3190 N. State Route 89A, Sedona; 928-282-2342.

For the Saturday afternoon wine and music performance, The Fire Mountain Tasting Room is located in Old Town Cottonwood at 1010 N. Main Street, 928-649-9135

The Golden Goose American Grill is located in west Sedona at 2545 W. Hwy 89A. For dinner reservations and to request seating near the music, please call 928-282-1447.