Robin Miller Trio delivers ‘Flashback Fridays’ at Sound Bites Grill

The Robin Miller Trio kicks off the weekend at Sedona’s Sound Bites Grill Friday August 18th from 7-10 p.m. with classic rock, “Flashback Fridays” as Robin Miller calls it! He performs with Troy Perkins and Eddy Barattini serving up great hits from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. This dance band makes for a great evening out.

Saturday Night August 19th the Sir Harrison Band will be performing from 7-10 p.m. Harrison Begay, who rocks Arizona with his passionate guitar playing, leads this band. Harrison plays with a lot of great musicians and surprises us with some different artists on Sax, Drums and Bass.

Sir Harrison’s Blues is always a great combination of rhythmic patterns, all in a motion created by Sir Harrison’s body language and soulful guitar riffs. He’s been compared to Albert Collins, Stevie Ray Vaughn, Jimi Hendrix, Robert Cray, but Sir Harrison’s guitar playing has his own unique sound. It’s smooth, funky, rock-in and whole lot of blues power. Both Friday and Saturday Night there is a $10 Cover to sit in the Show Room for dinner and dancing.

Sunday evening features Jeannie Carroll (vocals), Eric Williams (vocals and keyboard), Steve Douglas (upright bass) and George Bein (drums) with The Classics a fun American Songbook and Standards Band. Jeanie Carroll will sing mostly the slower, dance-able songs that many of us are familiar with from the 60’s, 70’s and 80’s. Also included with be some great up-tempo and Latin tunes to get you moving. So, bring your dancing shoes or just come to listen to and enjoy the music.

The play songs you are familiar with … “When I Fall in Love”, My Funny Valentine”, “Moon River”, “Over the Rainbow” and “Besame Mucho”. And that’s just a hint of the beautiful music planned for the evening. There is no cover charge for the evening. Show time is 6-9 pm.

Thursdays Anthony Mazzella performs in the Show Room his tribute to famous guitar heroes. In this show Anthony does amazing renditions of Guitar Legends. Tickets are required for this tribute concert. Show time is 7-8:30 with a meet and greet after the show.

You will enjoy the guitar collection that hangs on the walls in the area of the restaurant where the shows are held. Every night someone is on the stage performing including local musicians Eric Miller, Robin Miller, Dariux Lux and Paolo Scardina. You can view the entire musical line up at SoundBitesGrill.com

Sound Bites Grill is located at the Hyatt Shops in uptown Sedona. For more information and reservation you may call 928-282-2713 or visit SoundBitesGrill.com.