Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers to present choral concert

The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers, choir-in-residence at The Church of the Red Rocks and the only semi-professional choir in Northern Arizona, will present a choral concert at 2 p.m. Sunday, August 20, at the Church of the Red Rocks, 54 Bowstring Drive, Sedona.



Admission is free.

The concert, entitled Aurora (Latin for “Dawn”), will feature choral music that will revolve around the turning of a 24-hour day and will feature the music of Claudio Monteverdi, Johannes Brahms, Daniel Elder, and Stephan Chatman

This free performance of Aurora is presented by The Church of the Red Rocks as a gift to the people of Sedona and the Verde Valley, underwritten by John and Suzanne Moore on the high occasion of their 50th wedding anniversary.

The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers was created in 2010 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of The Church of the Red Rocks in Sedona, Arizona and the 25th anniversary of Reverend Dr. George A. Ault. Now starting its eighth year, the ensemble gives undergraduate and graduate voice and choral students from around the Southwest an opportunity to experience singing in a semi‐professional choir.



The choir has performed throughout the state, most notably serving as a back-up choir for multi-pLatinum recording artist Josh Groban.



In 2016, the ensemble was featured prominently in celebrations throughout Northern Arizona to commemorate the 100th Anniversary of the National Parks Service

As the choir-in-residence at The Church of the Red Rocks, “The Sedona Academy of Chamber Singers and The Church of the Red Rocks have entered into a partnership with the express purpose of promoting the art of music, with the knowledge that doing so will enrich the lives of young people and adults alike and foster an atmosphere of intellectual and artistic curiosity among both patrons and members” according to Dr. Ryan Holder.

For more information please call The Church of the Red Rocks at 928-282-7963.