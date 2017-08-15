Verde Valley woman celebrates 100th birthday

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

VVN/Vyto Starinskas

By Vyto Starinskas

  • Originally Published: August 15, 2017 11:29 a.m.

    • LaVersa Barto celebrated her 100th birthday with 180 members of her family and friends at the at the Verde Village Property Owners Association clubhouse Saturday where they posed for many photos to remember the historic event.

    photo

    VVN/Vyto Starinskas

    More like this story

    Comments

    Comments are not posted immediately. Submissions must adhere to our Use of Service Terms of Use agreement. Rambling or nonsensical comments may not be posted. Comment submissions may not exceed a 200 word limit, and in order for us to reasonably manage this feature we may limit excessive comment entries.

    Use the comment form below to begin a discussion about this content.