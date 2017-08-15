Camp Verde Senior Center president Dennis Hach has named Jeannine Stephan as Volunteer of the Month for August. Jeannine has been a volunteer at the Camp Verde Thrift Store over 10 years. Jeannine enjoys volunteering at the Thrift Store because it keeps her active and out of the house and around people. Jeannine is a real asset and joy to the Camp Verde Senior Center Thrift Store.
