VVPOA sponsors SR 260 cleanup

Saturday, Aug. 19, the VVPOA will be doing a SR 260 cleanup from milepost 207 to 209. All volunteers are welcome. We will meet at the One in Christ Church across the highway from the fire station. Volunteers will meet at 7 a.m. Volunteers should wear long sleeves (vegetation is frequently not friendly), and should bring gloves, water and a hat. The VVPOA will provide grabbers or nail sticks and vests. ADOT provides the bags. Come out and help keep our part of Arizona beautiful. If you have any questions please call Mal at 634-9785.
