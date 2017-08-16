Verde Heritage: 1884: Oak Creek; Death of J. H. Prescott

"During the fore part of last week, George L. Baker and J. H. Prescott left Flagstaff, and on Saturday they arrived at the junction of Oak Creek and Miners' Canyon, near the Thompson and Corporal ranch. There the party descended into the canyon, and in going down Mr. Prescott was severely stung by wasps, and he called loudly for Mr. Baker."

"Arriving at the bottom, the two commenced preparing supper, and Mr. Baker soon after laid down for a sleep. He was aroused by Mr. Prescott, who was taken with severe vomiting, saying he thought he had been drinking too much water."

"Mr. Prescott went to the ranch to get something to cook coffee in, and when he came out of the building seemed to act curiously, as if deranged, and before he reached camp fell down in a fit. Mr. Baker ran to Thompson's ranch for aid, and when he and Mr. Thompson returned, Mr. Prescott was dead."

"Mr. Baker came into town [Flagstaff] and reported the circumstances to Justice Marshal, thinking that a coroner's inquest ought to be held. The Judge, after hearing the circumstances of the death, could see no reason for an inquest, so none was held, and the body was buried in the canyon where the deceased came to his death." [Has anyone seen this grave?]

"His companion, Mr. Baker, brought to town the horse ridden by the deceased, which was the property of Mr. Prentiss, together with the personal effects."

"Mr. Prescott had started for the Verde, on a prospecting trip. He was subject to fits, and previous to leaving here had been drinking heavily for some time, and at the time of his death had been without liquor for 3 days. His age was about 50 years, and he had resided in this vicinity for the past 2 years. He was at one time proprietor of the billiard hall in the Tremont House in Chicago, and had been prominent in business circles in the east for years before coming to this country."

(The Arizona Champion; Peach Springs; August 16, 1884; page 3.)