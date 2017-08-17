Commentary: Beaver Creek School focuses on learning, growing

Beaver Creek School District is focused on learning and growing throughout the entire district.
Our theme of “Roadwork Ahead … Minds Under Construction” exemplifies this focus. Staff and students are all working to expand their knowledge. We believe that this will provide powerful learning experiences that will strengthen the students in our community.
What an exciting way to start the year as teaching staff gathered to learn about the research-based program Classroom Instruction That Works.
Plans were created for school wide procedures and student expectations. Later the entire staff gathered to renew their dedication and commitment to Capturing Kids Hearts.
As a final learning opportunity before the first day of school, the entire staff, including the Yavapai County Library Staff and Head Start, practiced a mock drill in emergency preparedness.
Meet Mrs. Wheeler. Mrs. Wheeler has left the fifth grade classroom to learn new things. She coordinates the 21st Century Learning Program and Athletics this year, along with being the Student Success Coach.
