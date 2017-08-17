Cottonwood’s LeMain, Galileo 33 developments approved for rezoning

COTTONWOOD – Tuesday, Cottonwood City Council members approved the rezoning of two parcels of land at 920 N. Main St. and 925 Cactus St. for the LeMain development from Light Commercial to Planned Area Development.

The LeMain Development will be a multi-use building with both commercial and residential space.

Council members also approved the rezoning of two parcels of land from Single Family Residential and Light Commercial to Planned Area Development to accommodate the future Galileo 33 development, located at 770 N. Verde Heights Drive and 75 W. Pima St.

Galileo 33 is a proposed winery, tasting room, and restaurant, with a terraced vineyard developed along the hillside sounding the building.

In other business:

• Council approved a proposed joint funding agreement for federal fiscal year 2016-2017 with the U.S. Geological Survey for surface and groundwater monitoring in the Middle Verde River Watershed.

The continuation of the collection of essential ground and surface water data is necessary for advancing the knowledge and understanding of the hydrogeology of the Verde Valley, said the City in a staff report. It also serves to provide continuous monitoring data.

• Council approved the submittal of the fiscal year 2017/2018-2019-2020 Department of Public Safety Victims of Crime Act Grant (VOCA) for the Victim Assistance Program and position.



Prior to the current VOCA, stated a City staff report, the Cottonwood Police Department was unable to provide a formal, comprehensive program to address the needs of victims. The Victims Assistance Program provides victims with a roadmap through the criminal justice program. Victims also receive assistance with filing orders of protection, transportation, counseling, safe housing, food, and financial support.

• Council moved to adopt a resolution approving an International Agreement with Mingus Union High School District for use of the Cottonwood Aquatics Center for a five-year period commencing Aug. 1 and expiring June 30, 2020.

The Council states that the City continues to seek and is desirous of cost sharing pertaining to such youth activities, and is willing to continue contributing where it can in order to assist with both operations and administrative costs annually.

• Council approved special event liquor license applications for the Thunder Valley Rally event scheduled for Sept. 15-16.

Those who recently submitted the applications are Traci Koelzer, for the Old Town Association; and Keith Vogler, for the Verde Valley Military Park.

Regular Council meetings are held during the 1st and 3rd Tuesday of every month at 6:00 p.m. in the Chambers building located 826 N. Main St. in Cottonwood.

Work sessions are held the 2nd Tuesday of every month. For more information, and to view agendas and minutes, visit http://cottonwoodaz.gov/151/City-Council.