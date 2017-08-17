Mental competence to be determined for man accused of murdering father in Fossil Creek

CAMP VERDE – Francis Claude Klettke, who is charged with first-degree murder, appeared in court before Judge Michael R. Bluff at Yavapai Superior Court. Klettke, 22, is also facing felony charges for abandonment/concealment of a dead body and theft of a means of transportation. He is held on a $200,000 bond.

Defense attorney Renee Mendehlson requested a continuance. The State is waiting for a ruling on whether Klettke is mentally competent to stand trial.

Klettke, from Union City Calif. is charged with the murder of his 60-year-old father, Dale Klettke – also from Union City – that occurred in Fossil Creek late October.

Judge Bluff scheduled Klettke’s next court date for Sept. 5 in order to provide the court with enough time to prepare a motion.

Oct. 27, YCSO deputies were dispatched to a campsite near the main trailhead area off Fossil Creek Road (southeast of Camp Verde) for a report of a dead man. A news release from Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office said deputies confirmed the death and noted trauma to the man’s head.

Deputies contained the area and interviewed campers nearby. Detectives discovered that the victim’s son had serval matching characteristics of the male seen in the Jeep by witnesses – which was registered with his Union City address.

Oct. 29, Klettke was arrested by Union City Police Officers during a traffic stop, booked, and later extradited to Yavapai County.