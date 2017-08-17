Sept. 25 case management conference set in bar owner aggravated assault case

CAMP VERDE – Michael James Anderson, owner of Bootleggers Beer Club in Cottonwood, appeared before Judge Michael R. Bluff out of custody at Yavapai Superior Court Monday. Anderson is charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon stemming from an arrest in May.

Anderson plead not guilty to the charges in June.

Defense attorney Bruce Griffen requested a continuance. The State did not contest.

Griffen requested more time to hopefully come to a non-trial agreement.

Judge Bluff granted a 30-day continuance. Anderson will appear back in court Sept. 25 for a case management conference.

“On May 10, Cottonwood Police were contacted by two victims who wished to report the owner of Bootleggers Beer Club, Mike Anderson, pulled a gun on them the previous evening while they were giving him a ride to his house due to his level of intoxication,” said Sgt. Monica Kuhlt of Cottonwood Police Department in a previous news release.