What's Happening: Aug. 18, 2017

Bring back the scarecrows in Camp Verde

Time for the scarecrows to return. This year we are not having a contest. The one is just for FUN. Starting Labor Day weekend thru Halloween, we hope to see all your Scarecrows outside so we can all see them. If you are new to town and don’t know what this is check out campverdepromotions.org .

This is our 3rd year to do this and it’s FUN for everyone. If you do not know anything about making a scarecrow we are having “Tips on making a Scarecrow” on August 25 and 26 at 1 pm and September 8 and 9 at 1 pm, at Fort Verde State Park. Come learn how to put that head on along with hands and feet and much more. Warning, there will be people driving by looking for scarecrows along with taking pictures. Everybody loves a SCARECROW. Have fun with yours.

Verde Valley community invited to good causes potluck

The public is invited to attend the next Good Food for Good Causes Potluck of 2017 on Thursday, Sept. 14, at St Thomas Episcopal Church Parish Hall located at 889 First South Street in Clarkdale across from the post office from 5:30-8:30 pm. The group is an adult giving circle which meets bi-annually. Each attendee brings potluck food and also a check (or cash) for $35 which is collectively donated to help fund good causes in the greater Verde Valley area. The dinner will benefit Cottonwood Middle School and Principal Matt Schumacher will attend to speak about how the funds will be used on student elective programs.

St Thomas Episcopal Church provides the local kitchen/dining venue and their existing 501c3 for responsible forwarding of all funds collected to the good cause of the evening. For more information, call 928-592-2588 or email akbkhokan@msn.com.

Chip seal/fog seal roadwork to begin in Cornville

Please be advised that Yavapai County will be performing chip seal and fog seal work on various county-maintained roads in Congress, Cornville, Spring Valley, Peeples Valley, Yarnell, Bagdad, and Hillside. Construction will begin Monday, August 21st and continue through October 11th. One lane of traffic will be open at all times in all construction zones, and access to homes and businesses will remain open. Expect delays in the construction areas.

For specific information on which roads will be chip sealed, please visit: www.yavapai.us/publicworks.

For more information, please contact Yavapai County Public Works at 928-771-3183

New VVMC innovative technology enhances birthing experience

Verde Valley Medical Center is changing the way birthing mothers receive epidurals. Recently, VVMC began using a hand-held ultrasound epidural system, which makes pain reduction during delivery a seamless and safe 1-2-3 process: A two-minute scan of the back, precise needle positioning and a single injection. VVMC is the first hospital in Arizona to use this new technologically for epidural placement.

Despite significant progress in medical technology, many anesthesiologists still rely on their senses of touch to locate the proper location to inject an epidural. With VVMC’s approach, anesthesiologists eliminate the discomfort and potential health challenges to patients posed by multiple needle placement attempts.

“Precise placement is extremely important when dealing with sensitive areas of the body such as the spine,” said Brian Launius, M.D., anesthesiologist and medical director of peri-operative services at VVMC. “We can get patients more comfortable sooner with fewer needle sticks and more certainty.”

VVMC invested in the hand-held ultrasound epidural system to enhance the birth experience. Along with patient-controlled epidurals − where patients can control the dosage received − this technology assures patients they are receiving the most state-of-the-art care during one of the most powerful and exhausting experiences of their lives.

For more information on Northern Arizona Healthcare programs and services, visit NAHealth.com. “Like” NAH at Facebook.com/NorthernArizonaHealthcare.

Operation Christmas Child informational meeting

Operation Christmas Child has been a global ministry of Samaritan’s Purse, a worldwide Christian relief organization, since 1993. The project has the ability to reach across the world and touch hearts with gifts of hope. Simple gifts of school supplies, toys, hygiene items, and necessities are collected and packed in shoeboxes by people nationwide, as well as Australia, the United Kingdom, Canada, Germany, and the Netherlands.

Samaritan’s Purse then sends these shoebox gifts to children in desperate situations around the world. Shoeboxes have been delivered to children living in more than one hundred different countries. Every day boys and girls worldwide suffer from the effects of war, poverty, disease, and natural and man-made disasters.

Last year over 11.4 million children were touched by these gift-filled shoeboxes, with nearly seven thousand boxes coming from Yavapai County.

Many thousands of schools, businesses, churches, and civic organizations join with individuals and families to make the difference in a child’s life.

On August 26, 2017 members of the Prescott Area team of volunteers for Operation Christmas Child will be on hand at the Cottonwood Public Library from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. in Library Meeting Room B to give out information, show video clips of children receiving shoeboxes, display examples of items to put in the shoeboxes, including items to make.

The team will be available to answer questions about how to get involved or present it to an interested group as well as thank all the ‘project leaders’ who have promoted this project to their group or family. This event is open to anyone interested in this simple way of helping children around the world. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.

Mental health first aid training call to local authors

The Cottonwood Public Library is looking for local published authors to participate in the 2017 Cottonwood Book Fair. The event will be held on Saturday, October 28th from 9 a.m. to noon. during the Fall Festival at the Verde Valley Fairgrounds in Cottonwood. The Book Fair will bring together 35 local authors who will be selling and signing their books. Please contact Kyle Smith at 928-340-2782 or ksmith@cottonwoodaz.gov to register. There is a $25 registration fee and table reservations will not be confirmed until payment is received. The first thirty-five authors to respond will be registered. The deadline to register is Friday, September 15th.

What do you when a loved one, a neighbor or an employee is experiencing a mental health crisis or an emotional meltdown? It’s a difficult situation to be in when you are not sure what is the right thing to do. Mental Health First Aid training can help.

An 8 hour Mental Health First Aid training class is scheduled for Friday, September 15, 8AM-5PM at the Camp Verde Community Library, 130 Black Bridge Rd, Camp Verde. The program is offered by The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley and Spectrum Healthcare Group. The 8-hour training is free, open to the public, and each person receives a certificate of completion. Continuing education credit may be available to those attending the 8-hour session.

Professional instructors from Spectrum Healthcare Group teach the course, which includes lecture, videos, group activities and reference materials. The course covers first aid for developing mental health problems including depression, anxiety disorders, psychosis, and substance use disorders. The course focuses on recognizing the signs of addiction and mental illness and the 5 step action plan to assess a situation and offer assistance. The course also teaches about local resources and where to turn for help. Spectrum Healthcare Group has trained over 700 community members in Mental Health First Aid.

According to Barbara Litrell, President of the Coalition, “ We offer this training every two months so more and more of our community members are equipped to help someone who is having a mental health crisis. It’s a lot like CPR for mental illness. If someone is having a heart attack and you are trained in CPR, you would know what to do and how to help. That’s what Mental Health First Aid teaches you. We’re thrilled that the beautiful new Camp Verde Library is hosting this class.”

The Mental Health Coalition Verde Valley is a 501C3 non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to building community support for families and individuals living with mental illness through education, advocacy, and community support services. Bring your lunch. Beverages and snacks will be provided. Class size is limited to 24. Please register early by contacting Barbara Litrell 649-0135 or blitrell@aol.com.

Camp Verde Halloween Trunk or Treat Planning

Camp Verde Parks & Recreation announces advance planning for our annual Main Street Trunk or Treat Halloween Festival. The popular event will be on Tuesday, October 31 this year from 5:00 – 7:00 pm. Main Street will be closed down from the Circle K store to the Camp Verde Feed Store to allow for a safe environment for families to enjoy the activities. Last year saw the crowd grow to an estimated 3,000 kids and parents! Businesses, organizations and individuals passed out tons of candy to costumed children strolling the street. Parks & Recreation takes the lead in providing candy for this event by accepting donated funds and then purchasing candy to be parceled out for distribution. Groups with funds to donate are asked to contact Parks & Recreation. They also coordinate placement of booths and cars along the route to take advantage of this safe closed street area.

In addition to costumed candy gobbling, businesses and groups are invited to organize other activities. These might include a haunted house, musical entertainment or food. AZ Central Land Realty will be doing their Halloween decoration extravaganza and there will be plenty of other decorated businesses and cars. Parkside Community Church, Lions Club and the Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde are just some of the community groups that we expect will be joining us for this event. This is an opportunity for businesses and organizations to participate in a fun community event. Does your business have a piece of big equipment that would look great decorated up? Do you have an employee who can walk Main Street on big stilts? Have a neighbor who juggles? This is the chance to use your imagination and add a little bit more and create a great family festival. Individuals, organizations or businesses that would like to participate in some way are encouraged to contact Shawna Figy at Camp Verde Parks and Recreation (928)554-0829 to discuss possibilities.

From home to Medicare

Want to understand your future care planning options simply and clearly? Join Ryan Steinert and Bonnie Shimko for an empowering presentation where they make sense of “all the getting older nonsense.”

The free seminar will be held from 10 a.m. until noon Friday, Sept. 8 at Verde Community Church, located at 102 S. Willard St. in Cottonwood.

RSVP by calling 928-300-0172

Upcoming DUI Checkpoint Operations

The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office, working in partnership with the Arizona Department of Public Safety and surrounding local agencies, will be out in force on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2017 to impact impaired driving through a collaborated sobriety check point operation.

A combination of DUI saturation patrols and a sobriety checkpoint have been made possible through funding from the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Enforcement Grant.

This DUI sobriety checkpoint will begin at 6 p.m. on Saturday and will continue into the early morning hours on Sunday. The check point will be located on W. Finnie Flat Road in Camp Verde.

The goal of the task force is to prevent deaths, injuries and property damage caused by drug and alcohol impaired drivers.

CVMO will employ a zero-tolerance approach to any driver found to be impaired by alcohol or drugs, as well as any driver or occupant under 21 years old with alcohol in their system.

Every impaired driver removed from the roadway is a potential crime of violence prevented.

Power of Sisterhood conference rescheduled for 2018

Scheduling conflicts impacting Sedona Women’s Institute’s two-day Power of Sisterhood Conference have resulted in rescheduling the conference to a date to be determined in 2018.

Originally planned for Sept. 2-3 to bring together facilitators, speakers and like-minded women to explore, discover and make plans to support, guide and empower women and girls, Sedona Women’s Institute Founder and Director Karen Ely said the decision to move the conference was made this week.

“We’re very disappointed to have make the decision because we’ve had a good response, but the scheduling challenges were a bit too difficult to overcome,” she said. “The good news is that this will give us a little more time to make the conference even more powerful than we had originally envisioned.”

Ely said those who have already registered for the conference can either receive a refund or put the money toward next year’s event.

For more information and questions go to www.sedonawomensinstitute.com or call (928) 254-1897.

Toys for Tots golf tournament

The 12th annual Toys for Tots Golf Tournament will take place at Verde Santa Fe on Saturday, Oct 7.

Check in at 8 a.m. and tee off at 9 a.m. Cost is $85 and includes green fees, cart, lunch, promotion items and water.

Bring a $15 value toy to get a free raffle ticket. More raffle tickets for sale, as well as a silent auction.

Larry Green Chevrolet will provide a new car for a designated par three hole. A hole-in-one there will win it.

The format is a four-person scramble. If you do not have a full team, sign up anyway and we will match you up.

For more info or to register, call Krys at 649-3747 or see verdevalleytoysfortots@gmail.com.

Space is limited.

VVPOA sponsors SR 260 cleanup

Saturday, Aug. 19, the VVPOA will be doing a SR 260 cleanup from milepost 207 to 209. All volunteers are welcome. Volunteers will meet at the One in Christ Church across the highway from the fire station at 7 a.m.



Volunteers should wear long sleeves (vegetation is frequently not friendly), and should bring gloves, water and a hat. The VVPOA will provide grabbers or nail sticks and vests. ADOT provides the bags.

Come out and help keep our part of Arizona beautiful. If you have any questions please call Mal at 634-9785.

Environmental action discussion

The Sedona-Verde Valley United’s Environmental Action Team is presenting on Saturday, August 19, at 12:30 - 1:45 p.m. in Library Meeting Room A at the Cottonwood Public Library. The intention of this presentation is to inform on various pressing topics that put humanity and all living things at high risk. Politics and other factors that are part of the bigger picture will be discussed. We ask, “what is happening, what we can do to solve these problems, and discuss some actions that can help make a difference.” This discussion is free and open to the public. The library is located at 100 S 6th St in Cottonwood.