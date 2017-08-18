4 killed, 1 injured in I-17 crash

MUNDS PARK - Four people were killed after a two-vehicle collision on northbound I-17 near Munds Park early Friday.
The crash happened around 4:12 a.m. near milepost 321, according to Arizona Department of Public Safety.
One patient was transported to Flagstaff Medical Center for injuries.
The investigation is ongoing.
