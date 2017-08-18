VERDE HERITAGE SCHOOLS AND TEACHERS: Miss Pearl Hallett - Mrs. Everett Jordan

Miss Pearl Hallett taught 2 years at the Clear Creek School and 1 year at Cottonwood before she married Everett Jordan in 1915. Mrs. Jordan taught at the Clear Creek School 1 year and then at the Camp Verde School in 1945.

"I taught at Clear Creek School 2 years, the school years of 1912-13 and 1913-14. These are some of the other things I remember especially. That first year I was here we had come from Colorado. My first summer in Arizona was, I thought, the hottest that any place ever got. There were so many flies and very few people, if any, had screens. We had to leave the door open at night for coolness. Anything could walk in. I guess skunks didn't come in very often. That was all new and strange to me."

"So was the fact that people ate beans for breakfast, dinner and supper. We ate more beans after we came here than we ever had before. But I don't believe we ever ate them for breakfast. Only when we had threshers. They would come for breakfast --- most of them. Bill Goddard came around with his threshers and steam engine. They went from place to place."

"One of the delightful things was the fact that the farmers could take their corn to the grist mill and have it ground into meal, or wheat and have it ground into graham flour. That bread made from the freshly ground corn and wheat was the most delicious bread I have ever tasted. It almost seemed like Bible times to think you could do that."

"My father had rented the Scott ranch on Upper Verde. There was just a post office; they called it Cottonwood then. There was a lot of farming land. The schoolhouse was down toward the river below the cemetery. Miss Ellifson had the lower grades. I can still see little Jennie Willard (Garrison) come riding to school on her little grey donkey."

"I taught there 1 year, in 1914-15. In June of 1915, Everett Jordan and I were married. We went to the Exposition of 1915 in San Diego, California, and San Francisco, California, and then went up into Canada and took the Canadian Rocky Mountain Railroad across the country. We stopped at Niagara Falls. We were headed for Maine, that was Everett's birthplace."



"We spent about 3 months in Maine visiting his people and stayed at the old Jordan homestead where he was born. We left here in June and it was October when we came back. We got back in time for the big snow of 1915-16. We had snow something like the one we had in 1967. Four feet of snow in many places! No one was ready for it, of course. We had horses and cows to feed and the men had to tramp a trail down to go out and get feed for them."

"We were living at the mouth of Oak Creek at that time. I had taken up a desert claim to have a place where my father and mother could live, and they wouldn't have to be renting and moving around. That's where I was married. My father built a little house there."

"When we came back from our trip we stayed with my parents. I had the tent I had used when I was teaching. It had board floors and board sides. That made an extra room for us. We stayed there until after the snow melted in the spring of 1916. We bought what is known as Jordan Meadows (now the John Edge place in Camp Verde). We lived there 30 years."

"My parents had a nice garden and my father would take vegetables to Jerome to sell. In September, 1917, his team got frightened and ran away on the Jerome grade and he was killed. He is buried in the Cottonwood Cemetery; J. H. Hallett. His name was James but everyone called him Jud. My mother, Tressie Hallett, died in 1938, and is also buried in the Cottonwood Cemetery."

"My 4 children were born at this ranch. Shirley (Jordan) Hopkins is the oldest. Kathryn died at 10 months of age. Dale (Jordan) is now Mrs. Robert Strong, of Seattle, Washington. She has 2 children, Brian and Robin. My son, Horace Jordan, is married and lives in Crescent City, California."

"During the war years, when teachers were so scarce that any teacher that had any credentials at all or had ever taught school, could teach, I taught at Clear Creek again. I rode horseback because gasoline was hard to get. School was held in the old church building and 1943-44 was the last term of school taught down there. They joined with the Camp Verde School at that time."

"I didn't want to teach; that is, I didn't think I could teach. I thought I should be at home. But they needed me up there when the school started, and so I taught for a little while at Camp Verde and I didn't expect to teach any more. We were getting ready to sell and move at the first of the year. But after we got moved to Camp Verde, we lived right across from the schoolhouse."

"Elva Harris was one of the teachers. She had to quit on account of her health. I finished her term up there in Camp Verde. That was in 1945. Then we bought the place where I now live, near the White Bridge, in the spring and moved down here in July. The next spring, in April, 1946, my husband passed away. He only lived here not quite a year. He is buried at Prescott because the little girl who had died at 10 months of age, was buried there. It was at the time they were talking about building a dam on the Verde River and flooding the Valley. And so we thought we'd buy a lot up there. It was a 3 grave lot, so when he passed away, he was buried there. There is a place there and a stone for me. So I suppose that's where I'll be. Now I wish it could have been otherwise."

"In November of 1956, I became the first custodian at the Fort Verde Museum. There were only 3 rooms open on the west end then, and we were open just 3 days a week. My salary was a percent of the admissions and sometimes, of course, it was a percent of nothing! But as word got around about the museum it was amazing how many people came to see it. I worked at the museum for about 2 years.."

"I've been for the most part alone here. I've visited up in Seattle, Washington, quite a number of times. I haven't been right here all the time. When Shirley came back and built down here, I never felt alone after that."

(The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; Thursday, August 9, 1973; page 14; "Those Were The Days;" by Margaret Goddard, Camp Verde Historical Society.)

JAMES HAMILTON HALLETT was born in Ohio, about 1857. He died in 1917. He married:

TERESSA FAIRCHILD (daughter of James Phillipe and Sarah E. Fairchild). She was born at Bradford, Illinois, on February 25, 1860, and died at Camp Verde on November 4, 1938. They are buried in neighboring plots in the Cottonwood Cemetery.

The known children of James Hamilton and Teressa (Fairchild) Hallett are:

GALE HAMILTON HALLETT was born at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, November 29, 1896. He came to Arizona in 1906. He worked as an arc welder at the smelter when married to Anita Greenwell, and they are parents of Willie Gene Hallett (born October 25, 1928) and Marjorie Lee Hallett (born January 20, 1930). He married Margaret Parker. He worked as a blacksmith for 18 years at the Smelter City Ironworks. He died at Cottonwood on February 5, 1982.

WILLIAM HENRY HALLETT was born at Pagosa Springs, Colorado, June 3, 1898. He came to Arizona in 1906. He was a boilermaker. He worked for the United Verde Extension Mining Company as a railroad mechanic from 1922 until 1937. He married Anna Stadelman. He died at Cottonwood on October 16, 1982.

PEARL H. HALLETT was born in Colorado on June 8, 1887. She married Everett Augustus Jordan, who was born at Cape Elizabeth, Maine, October 29, 1858. He is the son of Albion and Hannah Jordan. He died at Camp Verde on May 1, 1946, after living in Arizona for 68 years. Pearl (Hallett) Jordan died during February of 1977. Both are buried in Mountain View Cemetery with their daughter.

The children of Everett Augustus and Pearl (Hallett) Jordan are:

SHIRLEY ELIZABETH JORDAN was born at Camp Verde on September 29, 1916.

KATHRYN PHILLIPS JORDAN was born at Camp Verde on June 17, 1918. She died at Forrest Sanatorium at Prescott on April 17, 1919, then was buried at Mountain View Cemetery.

DALE HARRIET JORDAN was born at Camp Verde on November 18, 1919.

HORACE HALLETT JORDAN was born at Camp Verde on December 5, 1921.

(Sharlot Hall Museum Library and Archives; Certificates of Birth and Death)

Pearl (Hallett) Jordan wrote about 1906, her first year in Arizona Territory. (The Verde Independent; Cottonwood; April 8, 2015.)