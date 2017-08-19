Change of plea on the table for Jeremiah Gaver

PRESCOTT – Jeremiah Gaver appeared in Yavapai County Superior Court Friday, Aug. 18, for a pre-trial conference, but at the request of his attorney, the hearing was continued until Oct. 4.

Gaver and family members were involved in the March 2015 confrontation with police in the Cottonwood Wal-Mart parking lot, in which one brother was shot and killed, and one brother and a police officer were shot and wounded.

Gaver’s attorney, Tony Gonzales, and Deputy County Attorney Patti Wortman appeared telephonically at the hearing, which lasted about 10 minutes.

Gaver, 31, entered the courtroom in shackles and sat motionless throughout without speaking.

Wortman said her department had made a plea offer to the defendant just prior to a change in Gaver’s attorney.

Gaver has requested a change of attorney twice, with the most recently appointed attorney being Gonzales.

“It’s taken time to get caught up because of the complexity of the case and a lot of records,” Gonzales told the judge. “I could not find the plea offer and my client was unaware of one.”

He requested a continuance of 30 days to go over the plea offer with Gaver sometime next week, and asked for another pre-trial conference hearing.

“If we decide to accept the plea offer, we’ll do that at that time. Otherwise we can set the trial date,” he said. “Any plea is solely at his discretion, if he accepts or not.”

Both counsel thought eight to 10 days would be sufficient for a trial, if one was set.

Gaver clutched paperwork he brought with him and slowly made his way out of the courtroom in custody.