Congressman donates surplus books to Camp Verde library

CAMP VERDE – Each year, Washington D.C.’s Library of Congress receives multiple copies of all published books.

Of those books, the Library of Congress keeps one copy, and sends other books to the Library’s Surplus Book Program, which allows for books to be donated to eligible organizations and institutions located in the United States.

Members of the United States Congress are also invited to select books to donate to public schools, libraries and any government agencies.

The primary purpose of the Surplus Book Program is to build library collections across the country, according to the Library of Congress website, https://www.loc.gov/acq/surplus.html.

At 12:15 p.m. Monday, Congressman Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ) will deliver books to the Camp Verde Community Library that he and his wife Pat personally selected from the Library of Congress.

According to Cody Uhing, Press Secretary for Congressman O’Halleran, books selected include educational books for young readers, novels, non-fiction and historical books, bilingual books for children and adults, books pertaining to Arizona, and some on Native American cultures.

Congressman O’Halleran will also be available to discuss the Surplus Book Program, which provides books for public schools and libraries across the country. Mayor Charles German is expected to join Congressman O’Halleran at the Camp Verde library.

Members of the community are invited to attend this presentation.

For more information, contact Cody Uhing at cody.uhing@mail.house.gov.

Camp Verde Library is located at 130 Black Bridge Road. Call 928-554-8380 for more information.

