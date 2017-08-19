Fire departments host car seat safety check

The Cottonwood Fire Department and the Verde Valley Fire District coordinated Friday to host a car-seat safety check at the Cottonwood fire house where motorists could bring in their vehicles and have their car seats checked.

If the seats were not in good shape, they were given brand new seats from a grant through the Governors Office of Highway Safety.

Seven people recently took the fire departments’ three-day car-seat technician class and they were put to the test Friday at the fire house checking seats and replacing worn car seats, according to firefighter Ben Kramer.

Program graduate Kelly Murphy fastens a car seat during the event Thursday. Kramer said people can stop in anytime to a local fire house and have their car seats checked.