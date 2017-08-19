Obituary: Henry Miles Shill

Henry Miles Shill, 94, longtime Verde Valley resident passed away June 29, 2017. Henry was born January 6, 1923 in Lehi, Arizona to the late Wright Paynter and Lillie Emma (Rothrock) Shill.



Henry was the last surviving sibling of 10 children born to the Shill family. Alongside his brother Pete, Henry worked as a brick mason and contractor and together they built many homes and structures in the Verde Valley.



Later Henry became a real estate investor and had great ability and foresight for the value of land. Henry is preceded in death by his parents, Wright P. and Lillie Shill and his siblings, Prilla Bergen, Ruth Wakefield, George Shill, Charles Shill, Marshall Shill, June Bueler, Wright P. Shill, Jr., Don “Pete” Shill and Wilson Shill.



He is survived by his wife, June Shill and his sons, Mark Shill and Richard Shill and many nieces and nephews. Henry’s family wishes to thank Teresa and Paul Greenwalt for their outstanding love and care of Henry for the last years of his life.



A memorial service and celebration of Henry’s life will be 2 p.m., Saturday, August 26, 2017 at the Chapel of Bueler Funeral Home, 143 W. Arnold Street, Camp Verde.



Please share your condolences at www.buelerfuneralhome.com

Information provided by survivors.