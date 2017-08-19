Sports briefs: Open registration for Grasshopper Basketball

Camp Verde Parks and Recreation has opened registration for its youth Grasshopper Basketball Program.

It is for boys and girls first through fourth grade to learn about basketball and teamwork. It is coed teams led by volunteer coaches and grouped by grade level.

The teams practice one night a week and compete on Saturday mornings. The league features lover baskets and smaller balls.

Last year over 100 kids participated.

Parks and Rec is seeking volunteer coaches. Experienced is not need and parents interesting in coaching can check on a box on the kids’ sign-up form.

Registration is $40 per child and $35 for each additional family member and includes a jersey. The Kiwanis Club of Camp Verde is providing scholarships to those in need.

The deadline to sign up is Sept. 30. Sign-up forms will be available at the schools or the Parks & Recreation office at 395 S. Main Street.

The season will start Oct. 21 and go until early December.

For more information call (928) 554-0829.

Roughrider soccer streak continues Yavapai College men’s soccer continued its rankings streak when the preseason rankings were released on Thursday.

The Roughriders came in at No. 9 in the NJCAA preseason poll. YC has been ranked in every national poll since 1990, including 8o times at No. 1.

Tyler, out of Texas, was ranked No. 1. They went 24-0-0 last year.

The other Arizona teams in the top 20 are Pima (Tucson) at No. 13, Arizona Western (Yuma) at No. 15 and No. 17 Phoenix.

Yavapai opens the season on Tuesday in Prescott Valley when they host Chandler-Gilbert at 6 p.m.

The national tournament is in Prescott Valley in November.