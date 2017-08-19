State crime lab reduces wait times for evidence analysis

PHOENIX – With the implementation of process improvements, the Arizona Department of Public Safety’s (AZDPS) State Crime Lab has reduced turnaround times for analysis in three key areas over the past two and a half years.
These improvements are a direct result of efficiency measures implemented with a goal to increase efficiency and aid law enforcement in prosecuting cases quicker.
For cases involving blood alcohol analysis, DPS has improved the turnaround time to get results back to the investigating agency from 30 days down to 15 days.
Currently there is no backlog of blood alcohol analysis cases. Toxicology testing, which analyzes blood for drugs, is now being completed in less than two months which is down from a timeframe of six to nine months.
Finally, latent print evidence involving violent crimes, is now being completed in a time frame of 30 to 60 days, and property crimes cases are being delivered in 90 days.
Previously, it took close to year to return property crime results.
These improvements impact not only the law enforcement agencies that submit evidence to AZDPS but also prosecutors who need the evidence to prosecute cases and assists victims seeking closure.
For these reasons, the State Crime Lab will continue to seek improvements to affect those processes that lead to a better customer experience.
“I am amazed with what the crime lab has done in the last two and a half years in terms of reducing the backlogs and turnaround times for analyzing evidence. Ultimately, their efforts contribute toward the department’s vision of providing customer-oriented law enforcement services which enhances the state’s criminal justice system,” said Lt. Colonel Tim Chung of the Technical Services Division.
