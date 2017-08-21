Boomer era favorites with Jon Weekly and Gioia Cohen at Bella Vita

Sunday, August 27, Jon Weekly and Gioia Cohen cheerfully lead the audience down memory lane at Bella Vita Ristorante. You’re in the company of good friends as they perform vocal harmonies of golden hits on acoustic guitar from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on the dining patio.

Sing along to your favorite tunes from the Boomer era including songs by The Beatles, James Taylor, John Denver, Neil Young, Bob Dylan, Buddy Holly, Eagles, Cat Stevens, Buffalo Springfield, John Prine and more.

Another opportunity for fun is on Thursday, August 24 with the duo “Diversity”. They play a clever mix of Motown, jazz, country, reggae and contemporary music on the patio from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Their high-energy show combined with soulful and soothing ballads will have you smiling, humming and tapping your toes.

Then on Friday, August 25, Sammy Davis takes the stage with his lively vocal renditions of your favorite Motown, R&B and rock ‘n’ roll songs. The dance floor will be calling your name as Davis entertains from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.

Tommy “Rocks” Anderson returns to Bella Vita on Saturday, August 26 to play cherished Beatles’ hits on guitar from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Anderson has performed on stages throughout Arizona in addition to recording a string of original albums.

Live music on the patio at Bella Vita is offered Thursday through Sunday evenings during warm weather months. Light acoustic guitar is also provided indoors on Fridays and Saturdays by Jon Weekly.

The restaurant is located at 6701 W. Hwy 89A at Sedona Pines Resort, two miles west of West Sedona. Please call 928-282-4540 for reservations and information.