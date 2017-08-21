The Sedona International Film Festival presents “From the Land of the Moon” (starring Academy Award-winner Marion Cotillard) and “The Last Dalai Lama?” showing Aug. 25-30 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

FROM THE LAND OF THE MOON

Sometimes love is the only thing that’s real.

Based on the international best-selling novel and starring Academy Award-winner Marion Cotillard, “From the Land of the Moon” is the story of a free-spirited woman fighting for passionate dreams of true love against all odds.

Gabrielle (Cotillard) comes from a small village in the South of France at a time when her dream of true love is considered scandalous, and even a sign of insanity. Her parents marry her to José (Àlex Brendemühl), an honest and loving Spanish farm worker who they think will make a respectable woman of her.

Despite José’s devotion to her, Gabrielle vows that she will never love José and lives like a prisoner bound by the constraints of conventional post World War II society until the day she is sent away to a hospital in the Alps to heal her kidney stones. There she meets André Sauvage (Louis Garrel), a dashing injured veteran of the Indochinese War, who rekindles the passion buried inside her. She promises they will run away together, and André seems to Will anyone dare rob her of her right to follow her dreams?

“Vibrant, intensely moving. Cotillard’s performance is luminous.” — The Hollywood Reporter

“Surprisingly intriguing and affecting. Marion Cotillard shines.” — Time Out

“From the Land of the Moon” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 25-30. Showtimes will be 4 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Monday, Aug. 25, 26 and 28; and 7 p.m. on Sunday and Wednesday, Aug. 27 and 30.

THE LAST DALAI LAMA?

“The Last Dalai Lama?” takes a fresh look at what is truly important for the 14th Dalai Lama at 80: The ongoing confrontation between Tibetans and China; His Holiness’s influence in political and spiritual spheres; his work with educators and neuropsychologists; and his personal feelings on aging, dying and the question: Will there be a fifteenth Dalai Lama, or will he be the last Dalai Lama?

The film artfully weaves sequences from director Mickey Lemle’s groundbreaking film “Compassion in Exile: The Story of The 14th Dalai Lama” (1992), with contemporary footage, including intimate interviews with His Holiness and follow-up questions shot decades apart; accounts from The Dalai Lama’s family and close friends; and conversations with those he’s inspired since his exile from Tibet in 1959.

The Dalai Lama’s impact on the West has grown over the 25 years since Lemle’s earlier film. In “The Last Dalai Lama?” we see teachers in British Columbia incorporating “Emotional Intelligence” and non-violent conflict resolution in grade school classes, and neuropsychologists and behavioral therapists who have begun using cutting edge technology to research how to overcome negative afflictive emotions like anger and hatred.

More than an investigation into the controversy surrounding the 14th Dalai Lama and his exile from Tibet in 1959, “The Last Dalai Lama?” finds His Holiness, full of compassion, humor, and even anger in his ninth decade. The film grants viewers intimate access to the Dalai Lama and those who have been touched by his vast influence from George W. Bush to the film’s accomplished composer, Philip Glass.

“The Last Dalai Lama?” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Aug. 25-30. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Aug. 25 and 26; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday, Aug. 29 and 30.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org.