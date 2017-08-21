Hub Wdya’Got presents collaboration with Tierza Jacobs, Henry Twombly, Zenprov

If You Go ... • What: Wdya’Got – Music/Spoken Word Performances and Improv • Where: Sedona Hub (525B Posse Grounds Road) • When: Thursday 24th, 7-8.30pm (doors open at 6:45pm) • Suggested donation $5-$10 • More information: sedonahub.org)

Join the Sedona Hub Thursday, Aug. 24, 7 p.m.,for the fourth in the “Wdya’Got series. Once a month musicians and storytellers gather at the Hub to share new (or rarely heard) material in an informal setting where the focus is on the performer in an intimate personal space, followed by the Zenprov Comedy team creating a long-form improv based on what just happened.

This week, the audience will experience Tierza’s Jacobs unique style with guitar and vocals followed by a personal story about a family book from Henry Twombly. Absorbing it all like a sponge, members of Zenprov then jumps in to connect notable bits of story and musical themes into a one-of-kind improvised theatrical performance.

Tierza Jacobs is a local guitarist and singer ranging in jazz, classical, modern folk/rock/funk and Tibetan mantras. Sassy emotion with strong vocal expression has created her own unique sound and subtle edge along with subtle hints toward conscious awakening.

Sharing a personal story is Henry Twombly who has lived in Sedona for almost 10 years and is the founder of Anything Goes, the drop-in improv jam that meets on Wednesday evenings.

Zenprov has been making Sedona laugh and creating on the spur of the moment for years. Joining us on Thursday are the creative group-mind talents of Derek Dujardin, Shaerie Richards, Shaunn Cochran, Mary Carder, Betty Testa, Chris Redish, Linda Roemer and Tom Shoemaker.