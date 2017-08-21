New Music, 8-23-17

Filthy Friends – Invitation

Kill Rock Stars

Invitation is the debut album by Filthy Friends, the new supergroup from Corin Tucker (Sleater-Kinney), Peter Buck (R.E.M.), Kurt Bloch (The Fastbacks), Scott McCaughey (Young Fresh Fellows, The Minus 5) and Bill Rieflin (King Crimson).

The 12-song collection works through a flurry of different moods and styles, genre exercises and joyous experiments.

The intricate guitar knots and blasts of bubblegum pop of Buck s beloved Television are all over the herky-jerky Windmill. There ain’t nothing this band can’t do with the wet clay of rock music and what they sculpt out of it is pure art.

Tracks include: Despierata, Windmill, Faded Afternoon, Any Kind Of Crowd, Second Life, The Arrival, Come Back Shelley, No Forgotten Son.

Hype Williams – Rainbow Edition

Big Dada Records

The last Hype Williams recordings were for One Nation (Hippos in Tanks, 2011).

After this, Dean Blunt and Inga Copeland carried on recording through 2012 under their own names (while continuing to use the HW name to fulfill existing live commitments) They are both no longer involved, and any Hype Williams releases you’ve since heard are fake. Bare Paigons.

Tracks include: Madting, Loud Challenge, The Whole Lay, Baby Blu, Smokebox, Rumor Report, Puredamage, Leimert, #Blackcardsmatter.

Jack Cooper – Sandgrown

Trouble In Mind Records

Debut solo album from Jack Cooper of Ultimate Painting. A beautifully melancholic song cycle about life in England’s “Las Vegas of the North”, Blackpool and the desolate Fylde Coast.

Tracks include: North of Anywhere, Gynn Square, Stranded Fleetwood Blues, A Net, Sandgrown Pt. 1, On A Pier In The Wind, Estuary, Sandgrown Pt. 2, Memphis, Lancashire.

Queens of the Stone Age – Villains

Matador Records

Produced by Mark Ronson and co-produced by Mark Rankin and mixed by Alan Moulder, Villains is the first full album offering from Queens Of The Stone Age since 2013’s …Like Clockwork gave the band its first #1 album in the U.S. Like the stunning artwork of returning illustrator Boneface, the sonic signatures of the lineup that took.

Tracks include: Feet Don’t Fail Me, The Way You Used To Do, Domesticated Animals, Head Like A Haunted House, Villains Of Circumstance.