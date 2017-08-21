Night of Nostalgia with We3 at Sound Bites Grill

When three of Scottsdale’s most accomplished musicians came together in 2016, it didn’t take them long to find the perfect groove, with diverse styles and range that include Jazz; Swing; Blues; Standards; World Music; Pop and R&B. Vocalist, Renee Grant Patrick, named the trio ‘WE3’, after the song “We Three” by her late father, George Grant’s ensemble - the world-famous doo-wop group - The Ink Spots.

You will have a chance to meet and listen to the trio on Saturday August 26th at 7 pm at Sound Bites Grill in Uptown Sedona. The trio is comprised of vocalist Renee Grant Patrick, violinist Suzanne Lansford and pianist/keyboardist Nicole Pesce. Individual powerhouse talents yet seamlessly intertwined and meshed together – creating a sound that resonates with a wide variety of audiences. You’re sure to enjoy a night of timeless nostalgia and a lot of fun when these three vibrant talents come together!

From such Ink Spots hits as “We Three” and “We’ll Meet Again” to swinging renditions of “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “Our Day Will Come”, always with a dash of dazzling instrumental features. We3 will delight and impress audiences of all ages. Doors open at 5:30 so make a reservation for dinner and enjoy the modern day supper club which serves their full dinner menu until 10pm.

Renee Grant Patrick Born in Philadelphia PA, to now 31 years in Arizona, music has been a way of life for Renee. Her father was a member of the world renowned Ink Spots, inducted in the Doo Wop Hall of Fame in 1997.

Suzanne Lansford - Beginning with classical lessons – and then quitting them at 13 to play jazz – Suzanne started her music career at an early age. She played at the Arizona Biltmore, and other venues and radio shows across Phoenix and Scottsdale.

Nicole Pesce - Recognized by the Arizona Republic as one of the “top ten musicians to hear in Phoenix”, Nicole has performed for Muhammad Ali, Ricky Martin, George Benson, Waylon Jennings, Shaquille O’Neal, Jimmy Carter, The Gypsy Kings, and Brian Setzer.

Sound Bites Grill Sedona is located at 101 N. Route 89A in uptown Sedona in the Hyatt Pinion Point Shops. For tickets and further information, call SBGS @ (928) 282-2713 or purchase tickets on our website at www.SoundBitesGrill.com