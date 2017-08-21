Play Music on the Porch Day with Jerome Ukulele Orchestra

Tommy Rocks- a music (lovers) store- in Jerome presents a great afternoon of music by the Jerome Ukulele Orchestra.

Come celebrate International Play Music on the Porch Day on the store patio August 26 from 7-10 p.m. International Play Music on the Porch Day is a worldwide celebration of people coming together with music and having fun!

The Jerome Ukulele Orchestra is an area phenomena headed by well known musician, and music store owner, Tommy “Rocks” Anderson.

Known for their fun and diverse selection of music- and players- this act has been the hit of many statewide events and was called for audition on America’s Got Talent in 2015. You won’t want to miss thia opportunity to bring your acoustic instruments and come play and sing along with this fun-filled group.

The event is free, pet friendly, and all ages, 110 Main Street #6, Jerome, (928) 963-0409